Talladega County DHR celebrates foster parents

May is National Foster Care Month, and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources hosted a celebration of local foster parents on May 20 in honor of the occasion.
“Dozens of foster parents attended the brunch at Mignon Baptist Church in Sylacauga, where DHR commended the county’s 38 licensed foster homes that currently protect and support approximately 70 local foster children and youth,” according to Talladega County DHR Director Nicole Parker.
Talladega County residents Wayne and Patricia Fowler received special recognition for their considerable contributions throughout decades of service as foster parents. The Fowlers recently retired from being foster parents after 35 years, during which time they fostered hundreds of children, including 18 whom they adopted, Parker said.
DHR is searching for more foster parents like the Fowlers to open their hearts and their homes to children and youth in need. Residents are encouraged to call 256-761-6752 or to visit dhr.alabama.gov/foster-care for more information about foster care.