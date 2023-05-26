 Skip to main content
Talladega County DHR celebrates foster parents

May is National Foster Care Month, and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources hosted a celebration of local foster parents on May 20 in honor of the occasion. 

“Dozens of foster parents attended the brunch at Mignon Baptist Church in Sylacauga, where DHR commended the county’s 38 licensed foster homes that currently protect and support approximately 70 local foster children and youth,” according to Talladega County DHR Director Nicole Parker.