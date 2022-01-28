Talladega County development director touts pair of completed buildings

TALLADEGA — The last couple of years have not exactly been the best ever for economic development.
In fact, you could argue that the last couple of years have not exactly been the best for anything. But even then, there is some good news to be had, and, according to Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller, there should be more good news in the coming year, as the pandemic recedes and things start to head back toward normal.
The best news for economic development in the county is the completion of two speculative buildings on industrial sites on opposite ends of the county.
The one in the south is a bit more recent, Miller said. The building is 60,000 square feet, located next to the airport in Sylacauga and a stone’s throw from U.S. 280 and about half a mile from a rail spur, all of which are potential selling points. Construction was completed last year.
The north end speculative building, near Lincoln, was completed in 2020 and has already attracted some attention.
This one is 100,000 square feet, close to Interstate 20 and with available utilities. The city of Lincoln and Talladega County have already made some road improvements west of Alabama 77, and the city of Lincoln has applied for funds to make more improvements to the east, Miller said.
“That road’s in pretty bad shape,” he said.
Although there are no buildings on it yet, Miller also said the EDA had recently purchased 55 acres across Alabama 21 from Precision Strip, adjacent to the city of Talladega.
“That was also purchased for industrial purposes, with good access to Alabama 21 and to the 275 Bypass,” Miller said.
There is also rail access close by.
The property has already attracted some interest, but nothing close to final just yet.
Existing businesses are starting to come back to life as well, with the biggest expansion starting at Nemac last year.
“They’re switching over some of their production from foam to high pressure die casting, based on some contracts they’ve gotten for companies making parts for electric vehicles," Miller said. "And of course, they’re still doing work for traditional vehicles as well, but they are looking to the future.”
The American Metals Group, in the Bon Air/Childersburg area, is also in the process of adding another 25,000 square feet to their facility. The process actually broke down in 2021 due to, naturally, the COVID pandemic and supply chain issues, but is expected to go ahead in 2022, creating more jobs.
They work primarily with tubular steel and other metal fabricating processes.
“They have contracts to make a lot of different things for various companies,” Miller said.
He added, "It was a slow year. I do expect to see more activity this year because I think COVID is going to become less of a factor than it was in the last two years. The biggest thing going forward now is that everyone is still looking for skilled employees. That’s not just true here, it’s true everywhere right now, in all manufacturing areas and in local businesses from restaurants to Wal-Marts. Even schools are desperately in need of employees. But the state, and especially the community colleges, are doing a lot for workforce development, and we seem to be getting to a position where we can take advantage. … But that’s the big factor right now. Unemployment in Alabama was only 3.7 percent last month, which is pretty low. Everybody is looking for people.”
For more information, visit www.tceda.com.