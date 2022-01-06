 Skip to main content
Talladega County Democratic Party looking for election qualifiers

The Talladega County Democratic Party has opened qualification for this year’s election cycle. Qualification will remain open until 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

According to an announcement, candidates for county offices must qualify through the Talladega County Executive Committee and can request a candidate qualifying packet from Executive Chair Dr. Adia Winfrey by phone at 256-322-0267 or by email at adia.winfrey@gmail.com.

County offices up for election this year include sheriff, coroner, constables and county commissioner for Districts 2 and 4.

State and federal candidates must qualify with the state party either online or at party headquarters in Montgomery.

