Talladega County deadline for property taxes is Jan. 3

The last day to pay property taxes with no late fee in Talladega County is Jan. 3.
“Citizens making payment by mail need to be sure it is postmarked by Jan. 3,” Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington said. “Taxpayers waiting until the last week of December to pay are strongly encouraged to do so by mail or online at www.talladegacountyal.org to avoid long lines. Disability or age exemptions for next year must be filed by Jan. 3 as well.”
Those who decide to pay in person should note that the courthouse will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31.
For more information, call the revenue office at 256-761-2123.