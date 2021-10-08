Talladega County courts sentence offenders to prison

A Sylacauga man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of burglary, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Eric Bandon Pogue, 32, was given a split sentence of 20 months in prison followed by 24 months probation by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Pogue had pleaded guilty to two burglaries in the south end of the county and two in the city of Sylacauga. The first county case involved a break-in at Southern Electrical Contractors just off U.S. 280, where he stole a credit card, a laptop, a safe and some tools. He then dropped everything except the credit card when the alarm went off. When deputies responded, he fled into a wooded area and eventually damaged several doors and stole some more tools from Farr Metals the same night.
The Sylacauga cases involved break-ins at the Piggly Wiggly and the offices of the Sylacauga City Board of Education. Court records indicate that Pogue has been charged with burglary on several other occasions as well.
Across the hall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted a guilty plea on information from Klay McGathey, 23, to assault in the first degree in connection with a shooting incident on Coleman Bridge Road in March 2019. A plea on information is a guilty plea that is entered before a defendant has been indicted by a grand jury.
Giddens said McGathey was given a 10-year sentence, split, with 24 months in prison followed by 24 months probation.
McGathey shot a man on the 1700 block of Coleman Bridge Road on March 4, 2019. The victim was airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital and eventually recovered. McGathey was arrested the next day, following a chase that involved Childersburg Fire and Rescue, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Sylacauga and Childersburg Police Departments. The chase eventually ended on the street where McGathy lives.
Also in court this week:
—Hollingsworth sentenced Rex Lee Barnes, 58, to 60 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 108 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. A second drug possession charge was dismissed.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Shannon Ladale Jones, 37, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Dillon Bradley Vincent, 26, to five years, split, 15 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, 247 days for possession of drug paraphernalia, and 10 years, split, 15 months in prison and 24 months probation for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Christian O’Neal Heit, 34, to 60 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 89 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. Two other controlled substance counts were dismissed.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Alexis Cheyenne Triplett, 22. To 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 30 days in jail for resisting arrest, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. Triplett also pleaded guilty to escape in the third and was sentenced to four years, suspended, 24 months probation.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Demetrius Antwon Griffin, 45, to 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the first degree and two days in jail for paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jacob Hunter Watts, 38, to 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Quadarius Mandrail Jews, 32, to 36 months, split, 464 days in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 30 days in jail for attempting to elude. A second possession charge was dismissed. Woodruff also accepted a guilty plea from Jews for obstruction of justice, and sentenced him to 15 years, reverse split, 18 months probation and 18 months in prison.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Wendy Michelle Goins, 47 to 36 months, split, 9 months in jail and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree. Woodruff also accepted guilty pleas from Goins for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and distribution of a controlled substance. She will be sentenced on these charges in December.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Joseph Bradley Russell, 40, to burglary in the third degree and distribution of a controlled substance; Russell will be sentenced in December.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from John Joseph Jennings, 32, to possession of a controlled substance, and sentenced him to 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Quendarious Daraym Borden, 27, to possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation. Borden was indicted for possession of marijuana in the first degree, a felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Robert Andrew Latham34, to distribution of a controlled substance. Latham will be sentenced in December.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Justin Jerome Jamerson, 32, to possession of a controlled substance, and sentenced him to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from James Eugene Murphy, 37, to breaking into and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from James Michael Allen, 47, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Thomas Leroy Hughes, 66, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Robert Smith Jr. to violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and sentenced him to five years, split, 180 days in jail and 24 months probation.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Dustin Lee to assault in the second degree.