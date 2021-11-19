Talladega County courts dole out sentences to offenders

A Lincoln man was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, 24 months probation after pleading guilty to violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Johnathan Brian Bushey, 31, was indicted for second-degree sodomy in Calhoun County in 2017, according to court records. The victim in that case was a 15-year-old girl.
He eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of sexual abuse in the second degree. It was not immediately clear when he was released from prison.
According to the indictment in the current case, he was required to register his address with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office quarterly, but did not do so between December 2020 and February 2021.
Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted the plea and imposed the sentence.
Also in court this week, Woodruff sentenced:
—Giancammo Maletta, 23, to five years, split, 160 days in jail and 24 months probation for obstructing justice by providing false information to law enforcement. Maletta told investigators with the sheriff’s office that he was a juvenile named Jake Smith during the investigation of a burglary, according to assistant district attorney Jake Argo.
—Colton Ray Pickett, 24, to 46 months, split, 236 days in jail, 24 months probation on each of four counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle in the Precision Strip Parking lot in 2020.
—Clifford William Brown, 38, to 20 years, split, 36 months in prison and 24 months probation on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in the first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and 90 months, split, 36 months in prison and 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance. Charges of possession of heroin and possession of “spice” were dismissed.
—Mason Anthony Thomas, 24, to 54 months, split, 15 months in prison and 24 months probation for assault in the second degree. Thomas stabbed his roomate in Sylacauga during an altercation last year.
—Spencer Reeves to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
—James Michael Allen, 47, to 31 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
—Steven Andrew Mikovitz, 29, to 42 months, split, nine months in jail and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree.
—Jason Hamilton, 25, to 35 months, suspended, 24 months probation for forgery in the second degree.