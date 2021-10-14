Talladega County coroner joins Republican Party

SYLACAUGA — Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy is now a Republican, according to a news release by the Talladega County Republican Party.
The release said he was welcomed into the general membership Oct. 7.
“We love Talladega County and love serving our community,” Shaddix was quoted as saying in the release.
Shaddix was elected in 2010 and has served as coroner since then. Before that, he was deputy coroner for four years. Shaddix has worked at Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga and Childersburg since 1996.
He is a member of the Childersburg Kiwanis Club and serves as chairman of the Childersburg Park and Recreation Board and is a member of the Alabama Coroner’s Association.
Shaddix and his wife, Crystal, have lived in Talladega County their entire lives. They have three children and two grandchildren, who also live in Talladega County.