Talladega County constable earns national certification at training conference

Talladega County Constable Vann Caldwell recently attended the National Constables and Marshals Training Conference in Allen, Texas, where he earned national certification.
He was one of only three Alabama constables to attend the convention, he said.
“The goal is to better protect and serve the citizens of Talladega and Talladega County,” he said. “As the president of the Talladega County Constables Association, my goal is to help the sheriff’s office in order to free him up to investigate and prevent crime as well as to secure the citizens of Talladega County.”
Classes included courtroom security, government relations, social media and open source investigation, leadership in a crisis, aftermath of critical incidents and de-escalation.