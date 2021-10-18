Talladega County Commission's backhoe is back and somebody is in jail for taking it

A West Blocton man is in jail in Talladega after being charged with the theft of a backhoe belonging to the Talladega County Commission two or three weeks ago.
Eric Daniel Hurt, 36, was arrested Oct. 12, according to Captain Mike Jones. Bond in the case was set at $5,000 by the Talladega County Circuit Clerk. Hurt was still in jail Monday afternoon.
The yellow 2016 Caterpillar backhoe was stolen from a work site on Zellwood Circle near Old Collins Ferry Road between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4. The piece of heavy equipment is valued at more than $100,000.
Jones said a resident contacted sheriff’s deputies after spotting the backhoe on the 300 block of Beatrice Lane. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Lincoln Police Department responded to the call and found the backhoe in a wooded area. It appeared to be intact, he said.
“The investigators were recovering the backhoe when Hurt arrived at the scene,” Jones said. “He said he took it to do some work for a friend.”
Hurt is charged with theft of property in the first degree, a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.