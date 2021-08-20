Talladega County Commissioner Swinford dies at 59

Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford died at his home this morning, according to Assistant Coroner Josh Vincent. Swinford was 59.
A Munford native and lifelong Talladega County resident, Swinford was elected to four terms as the District 1 representative on the County Commission. He graduated from the University of Montevallo with a degree in political science and minors in business, sociology and history, and the Cumberland School of Law. He practiced law in Talladega and Birmingham. He is survived by a daughter.
Commissioner Philip Morris was elected to his first term in 2020, and relied on Swinford as a voice of experience.
“I’m devastated,” he said. “We all worked well together on this commission, and I know we’ll all miss him, and so will the employees.”
Morris added that Swinford “never told me anything that wasn’t right. I really valued his experience, and his straight talk. My condolences go out to his family.”
Added Commissioner Tony Haynes: “We got to be good friends. He was upbeat. He seemed fine last time I talked to him, just a couple of days ago. There are just some curves in life that you never see coming. His daddy and I were good friends, and I knew Jackie for 40 years. He was getting ready to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he had asked Donna and I to entertain. It’s a tragedy, that’s what it is. You know, all of us on the commission got along. He could be opinionated, but someone in politics is supposed to be. He’ll be missed.”
Commission Chairman Kevin Cunningham said he and Swinford “had worked together for a number of years."
"He was a straight shooter, and although he didn’t lean on it that much, I think the fact that he had a law degree was an asset for us on the commission," he said. "Of course, he tended to care for the people in his district, but he would help anybody else out, too. I really hate it for his family, especially his daughter. He was easy to work with, and there will be a hole in the commission for some time.”
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh could not be reached Friday afternoon.
“We are all in shock and devastated over Jackie’s passing," County Administrator Pat Lyle said. "I’ve enjoyed working with him the last few years. As a county commissioner and as person, I found him to be an all-around good guy with a huge heart. Jackie was always upbeat and always the the guy ready to help someone out. He will be missed.”
It would appear that Swinford’s seat on the commission will be filled by a gubernatorial appointment, based on the state law governing county commissions generally. The commission will likely take up the issue during their next scheduled meeting Monday evening.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Friday night, but will be announced by Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega.