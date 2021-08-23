Talladega County Commission votes to resume some COVID-19 precautions

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission voted Monday to resume some COVID-19 precautions in light of the renewed threat of the virus.
“We’ve got some departments that are closed already simply because there are no employees to work in them,” administrator Pat Lyle said.
The Talladega Courthouse will be shut down completely Tuesday for thorough disinfection, according to the measures approved by the commission Monday night. The satellite office in Oxford is already closed, but the annex in Sylacauga will remain open. Business with the revenue, reappraisal and probate office can be handled there Tuesday.
The probate, registrar, driver’s license and commission offices are expected to reopen Wednesday, although the driver’s license office will be by appointment only.
The revenue and reappraisal offices will remain closed until at least Monday. The water department and the Oxford satellite will likely remain closed longer than that, although Lyle said people could make water payments in the commission offices in the interim.
Masks are once again mandatory for members of the public entering county buildings, and are already mandatory for employees outside their regular workspaces.
The number of people allowed inside the courthouse will also be limited, based on the guard’s estimation of how many people can safely socially distance.
Only people who are required to attend will be allowed inside probate hearings. “In the event that COVID becomes a problem in Probate, we will go to an appointment system,” Lyle said.
Although their offices will be closed, field staff for the water department will remain on duty.
Further safety measures will be posted on the county website as the situation evolves.
County offices in Childersburg will remain open as long as Childersburg City Hall remains open.
The commission approved the proposed safety measures by a vote 4-0.
Remembering Swinford
Monday was the first commission meeting since District 1 Commissioner Jackie Swinford died Friday at his home at the age of 59. His seat at the council table was occupied by his official portrait and arrangement of lilies.
According to County Attorney Barry Vaughn, state law says that a vacancy on a county commission is to filled by gubernatorial appointment unless there is a local act that says otherwise. Vaughn said he had been unable to find anything that applied to Talladega County.
The only requirement for the appointee is that they live in District 1 (generally the Lincoln and Munford areas), that they be of age and that they are a qualified voter in Talladega County.
Otherwise, “the governor will make the appointment when she is ready,” he said.
The commission did vote Monday to pass a resolution formally notifying the governor of Swinford’s passing and the vacancy on the commission. Vaughn said this was not technically necessary, but was a proper method of informing the governor of the vacancy.
Each of the commissioners spoke a brief tribute to Swinford, as did Lyle and Vaughn.
“He was not only a good commissioner, he brought something to the table that none of the rest of us brought,” according to Commissioner Malley Limbaugh. “But as good a commissioner as he was, he was a better friend.”
Said Commissioner Phillip Morris: “I’ll miss him. He always shot straight with me, and he never told me wrong.”
Chairman Kelvin Cunningham added that Swinford always deferred to the commissioner whose district an issue arose in.
“He’d say, ‘Whatever you say, if it’s in your district, you make the call. … There’s a void in the commission right now. I would remind everyone to keep his family, especially his daughter Katie, in their prayers.”
Commissioner Tony Haynes pointed out that Swinford adored his daughter, with the rest of the commission nodding agreement.
Vaughn said he had known Swinford most of his life, and that in his law practice and in business, he was always willing to help by giving from his own pocket.
“He’ll be missed a lot, especially in Munford, but all over Talladega County,” Vaughn said.
Lyle agreed, saying she had contacted Swinford by phone several times only to find he was on a side of a road trying to help someone.
“He was really passionate about helping people,” she said.
Limbaugh suggested flying the flags at county buildings at half staff Wednesday, the day of Swinford’s funeral, and the rest of the commission agreed.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved a resolution designating September as Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month.
—Approved an indemnification agreement for Lyle, allowing her to complete the paperwork for American Rescue Act funding.
—Renewed the agreement with the state Department of Transportation for mapping services.
—Approved the Rebuild Alabama Plan for the coming fiscal year.
—Approved the highway department’s bids for material for the coming year.