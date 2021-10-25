Talladega County commission votes to make masks voluntary in county buildings

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County commission voted 3-0 Monday night to make masks voluntary in county buildings.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham abstained, saying he preferred language making masks “highly recommended” rather than strictly voluntary. The fifth seat on the commission is vacant.
The county had returned to stricter COVID-19 precautions in late August after the disease forced the temporary closure of several county offices.
During the same meeting, the commission also voted 4-0 to approve an agreement with the Alabama State University Center for Leadership and Public Policy for a redistricting plan.
The contract would call for a $1,000 up front to determine how much, if any redistricting is required based on the 2020 Census results. After that, assuming that at least some redistricting will be required, the county would be charged $50 an hour up to a maximum of $5,000.
The Alabama legislature will begin a special session this week to take up issues related to redistricting at the state level.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard from residents of Blackberry Lane in Cunningham’s district who wanted ditch and drainage improvements in their neighborhood. The county has no rights of way around these streets and cannot legally make any improvements.
—Announced open enrollment in the county’s health program Nov. 17, including free COVID and flu shots.
—Approved a compliance letter for the telecommunications tower at the courthouse square in Talladega.
—Approved a three-year software licensing agreement.
—Approved the promotion of two employees in the revenue department and one in the road department.
—Announced that there will be a community cleanup day at the Berney Station Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.