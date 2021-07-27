Talladega County Commission votes to donate Jeep Cherokee to senior center

The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday night to donate the 2007 or 2008 model Jeep Cherokee currently driven by County Administrator Pat Lyle to the Talladega Spring Senior Center. Commissioner Tony Haynes was absent.
During the same meeting, the commission also voted to amend Lyle’s contract to give her a $450 per month vehicle allowance rather than a county vehicle. The change was made at Lyle’s request.
It was commissioner Mally Limbaugh who recommended donating the Cherokee to the senior center, where it will be used to deliver “Meals on Wheels” to homebound senior citizens.The transfer is set to take place Aug. 1.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard a question regarding the portion of the two cent sales and use tax earmarked for local libraries; although Commissioner Jackie Swinford voiced his opinion on the issue, the commission as a whole said their only role was to write the checks, and recommended an attorney general’s opinion regarding other issues.
—Approved a new contract with County Engineer Shannon Robbins, including a three percent pay increase and a one time two percent cost of living increase.
—Approved changes to the fee schedule from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board that were listed incorrectly in the last commission packet.
—Nominated Swinford as the legislative committee member for the Alabama County Commission Association.
—Approved a conference request for Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington which was already included in the budget.
—Increased the penalty for cutting the lock off a water meter from $9 to $30.