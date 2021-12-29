Talladega County Commission votes to accept opioid settlement agreement

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday evening to sign on to a settlement agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals over the opioid epidemic.
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh was absent.
The suit against Endo was brought by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, and was settled for $25 million, with 60 percent of that going to the state and the rest being divided up by the various political subdivisions (counties, cities and towns) within the state, based on a formula applied by a special master appointed by the court. According to a chart attached to the resolution, the county’s overall share of the settlement money is $81,252.
However, according to Commission Secretary Jennifer Lacey, the country’s total payment will be $48,323 after various fees, including 40 percent to the local law firm that represented the county. The commission approved the contract with the law firm in late 2017.
Once the money is paid out, the county would be required to spend on programs outlined in the settlement agreement, including treatment, early intervention and crisis support, support for criminal justice involved person and programs, family centered treatment and support, recovery support, prevention (including school programs), prevention of over-prescribing, overdose prevention and harm reduction, services for children, funds for first responders and criminal justice professionals and workforce development for addiction specialists, counselors, and clinical research for addiction treatments, among others.
The cities of Talladega, Sylacauga and Pell City were also participants in the suit and had previously approved their portions. The towns of Childersburg, Waldo and Oak Grove were not parties to the suit. It was not immediately clear if Lincoln and Munford, which were parties to the suit, had approved their portion yet.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
—Announced that the court house would be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year.
—Announced that the deadline for property taxes had been extended to Dec. 4.
—Announced that their next meeting would be Jan. 10, with a public work session at 5 p.m. followed by a formal meeting.