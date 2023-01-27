 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County Commission to vote support for EARTH project

earth groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony of the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub took place last week in Sylacauga.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega County Commission has called a meeting for Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. to vote on a letter of intent to support EARTH, also known as East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub.

The commissioners agreed to call the meeting Monday evening, following a presentation by Reps. Steve Hurst and Ben Robbins regarding the facility, which broke ground last week.