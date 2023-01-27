Talladega County Commission to vote support for EARTH project

The Talladega County Commission has called a meeting for Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. to vote on a letter of intent to support EARTH, also known as East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub.
The commissioners agreed to call the meeting Monday evening, following a presentation by Reps. Steve Hurst and Ben Robbins regarding the facility, which broke ground last week.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, EARTH is in the process of lining up public and private commitments. The commissioners have not settled on a dollar figure for their commitment.
“We’ll start the discussion at $1 million and then start backing it down from there,” she said.
Located on the site of the former Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga, EARTH will not only be a regional vocational center but will also serve as a small business incubator and training facility for adults. The focus will be on rural economic development.
The original funding for the project came from Gov. Kay Ivey’s Public School and College Authority Bond.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Approved an agreement with IVM Solutions for herbicide for the Highway Department.
— Approved a request to re-bid concrete pipe for the highway department.
— Amended the budget to purchase two trucks for the water department.
— Approved proclamation honoring the B.B. Comer High School football team.
—Approved new positions for appraisers in the Revenue Department.