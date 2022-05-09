Talladega County Commission talks water rates but doesn't take action

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission was presented with the results of a water rate study during their regular meeting Monday night. No action was taken Monday, but rate adjustments were strongly recommended by the consultant.
County water customers have not faced a rate increase in more than a decade, according to Jim Marshall of Jackson-Thornton Accounting and Consulting, who presented the study.
The objective of the study, he said was to make sure that water revenues are sufficient to operate and maintain the system, that rates are fair and equitable, that customers will be able to pay, and that rates remain simple and defensible.
Total revenue required currently for operations and maintenance, depreciation and fixed costs such as meter reading and employee benefits come to $1,491,55, he said. The system has about $13,255 in other revenue sources, which leaves $1,478,400 to be covered by rates.
The overwhelming majority of county water customers have residential service, with far fewer at the commercial level. The county’s only industrial customers is Resolute, near Childersburg, and other government customers represent a very small percentage. Marshall said it was important for the commission to make sure that customers in one category did not subsidize customers in another category.
As it is now, the commission recovers about 54 percent of the overall cost of running the system. Among residential customers, the figure is about 60 percent, and about 42 percent in the other three categories.
“Given the sizable under-recovery, a multi-year rate plan is warranted,” he said.
For residential customers, the plan involves reducing the usage included in the charge down to 1,000 gallons per month in the first year, then dropping it to zero in the second year. In the third year, the rate per 1,000 gallons for residential service would increase by 50 cents.
The average residential customer uses about 4,000 gallons of water per month. At the current rate, that comes to $25.25 per month. Under the new rate, the monthly bill would increase to $36.75.
To cover the overall cost of residential water service, the monthly rate for 4,000 gallons would need to climb to $47.45, which Marshall said would be far to large an increase over too short a period of time.
For commercial and governmental customers, usage would be zeroed out the first year, and rates per 1,000 gallons would climb 50 cents per year for three years.
The industrial scale does not have a front end usage, so rates here would climb 50 cents per 1,000 gallons per year for three years as well, he said.
The commission discussed the proposal Monday but did not act on it. The proposal did not include anything about connection fees, but the commission may discuss these down the road as well.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved the sole bid bituminous surface treatments for Rebuild Alabama projects.
—Tabled discussion of a tax abatement at Heritage Plastics.
—Reappointed board members to the Pursell Farms Improvement District Board of Directors.
—Agreed to receive proposals from consultants to update the county’s solid waste management plan. The proposals will be reviewed at the next commission meeting May 23.
—Approved travel and training expenses for a mapper in the revenue department.
—Announced a community cleanup in the Oldfield Community on May 14.