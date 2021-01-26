Talladega County Commission talks trash during regular meeting

The Talladega County Commission once again discussed the escalating litter problem during its regular meeting Monday night, but were unable to arrive at a solution.
In past years, the county road department has hired jail inmates to pick up roadside litter, but inmates have not been available since the pandemic, and the road department itself does not have the manpower to keep up without them.
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh first raised the issue Monday, saying that he had been overwhelmed with calls from constituents regarding litter.
“We’ve got to show people that we’re trying,” he said. “If we don’t, at one of our next meetings, this courtroom will be full.”
Limbaugh pointed out that it would take one person an entire day just to clean up 1,000 feet of Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway in his district.
Commissioner Tony Haynes said litter was an issue in his district as well, adding that people throwing food and paper out of their cars was only part of the problem. Larger items, including commodes, tires, mattresses and sofas, represented an even larger problem.
“People need to take pride in their communities,” Commissioner Jackie Swinford said. “I guarantee you, this stuff is not coming from outside. It’s coming from people who live in those communities.”
Commissioner Phillip Morris asked if the county could impose fines on litter-bugs. Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said this was possible, but the person dumping would have to get caught, and then go through court before being assessed.
“We had one person who kept getting caught dumping in a dry branch, so we sent him a letter. The letter turned up in the dry branch, too. And even after all that, it still took two or three months to get everything through the court system."
Cunningham asked county engineer Shannon Robbins to talk with other county engineers, find out if they were having similar problems and how they were addressing them.
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said it was unlikely that state inmates would be available any time soon, and that there were generally not enough county inmates eligible for work details to handle that much litter.
The commission held a very similar discussion in June, but reached no final conclusion then, either.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Tabled to appointments, to the Sycamore and Hollins Water Authorities.
—Reappointed Jimmy Goins to the Fayetteville Water Authority.
—Approved the Motorola Radio System Annual Service Agreement based on the recommendation of E911 Director Travis McGrady.
—Approved an agreement with Coosa Valley RC&D for mowing, spraying and inspection around county-owned reservoirs.
—Announced that the county would participate in the severe weather preparedness tax holiday Feb. 26-28.
—Announced that the next meeting will be Feb. 8.