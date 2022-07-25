 Skip to main content
Talladega County Commission takes step toward community corrections program

Chad Woodruff.jpg

TALLADEGA — When the Talladega County Commission meets again next month, it is likely to approve a resolution launching a community corrections program.

According to Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff and Alabama Deputy Director of Prisons Jeff Williams, approving a resolution is a necessary step, although that approval does not put the county on the hook for funding or staffing the program.