Talladega County Commission takes step toward community corrections program

TALLADEGA — When the Talladega County Commission meets again next month, it is likely to approve a resolution launching a community corrections program.
According to Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff and Alabama Deputy Director of Prisons Jeff Williams, approving a resolution is a necessary step, although that approval does not put the county on the hook for funding or staffing the program.
Williams said the legislation passed in 1996 first allowed counties to establish community corrections programs, and an amendment in 2003 allowed countries to expand the program using state funds or to start up new programs also funded by the state.
According to Woodruff, 53 of Alabama’s 67 counties have already established community corrections programs, including all the counties bordering on Talladega except Coosa County. Of the 14 that remain, Talladega County is easily the largest, he said.
The community corrections program provides new sentencing options that would not otherwise be available. As Williams put it, “some people deserve to be put on probation tomorrow, and some people really deserve to be in prison. But a lot of people fall somewhere in the middle,” and it is those people that community corrections programs are meant for.
But there is no cookie-cutter approach, Woodruff added. Each program is different and based on the needs of the particular county it is meant to serve.
“It benefits the courts, the citizens and the state,” he said. “Depending on the structure, it could be an enormous benefit.”
Right now, Woodruff and WIlliams said they are looking for a space to house the program and setting up a 501 © (3), which would handle the day-to-day operations. Woodruff said the program would require a staff of one to three people initially.
Woodruff said he had been studying community corrections programs for some time and was convinced that Talladega County needed one. The commissioners all seemed to agree that something was needed, as long as they did not have to foot the bill.
Also Monday night, the commission:
—Heard complaints about water problems from the residents of Embry Bend, just outside of Lincoln. County Administrator Pat Lyle explained that the county’s water system was already overtaxed and was too far away from the area in question,
—Announced a public hearing Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss redistricting.
—Announced a public hearing Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss bids for residential garbage pickup. The company that holds the contract, Republic, said it was losing money because the cost-of-living increases were capped at 3 percent. It is asking to be released from its contract, Lyle said.
—Raised the consumer price index cap at the Talladega County Metro Jail to five percent and asked the cities to pick up the rest. Lyle said the estimated total increase is 9.8 percent. The increase is for fiscal 2023 only.
—Approved a state grant for the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency.
—Announced its next regular meeting would be Aug. 8.