Talladega County Commission recognizes Lupus Awareness Month, World Lupus Day

Earlier this week, the Talladega County Commission voted unanimously to recognize Lupus Awareness Month in May and World Lupus Day on May 10.
In addition to recognizing World Lupus Day, there will also be an awareness event hosted by the Butterfly Divas on May 28 at Noble Park in Sylacauga. There will be a parade starting at noon, with a 10 a.m. line-up, followed by an Awareness Walk immediately after the parade.
According to Sondra Epperson, a lupus patient and advocate, the resolution “demonstrates our county’s concern for the needs of millions of individuals affected by lupus worldwide and their caregivers. I hope to show that by acting locally, together we can have a positive impact globally on lupus.”
Epperson described lupus as “a global health problem that affects people of all nationalities, races, ethnicities, genders and ages,” although an estimated 90 percent of sufferers are women.
Because lupus can affect any organ system in the body (including the heart, lungs, kidneys, blood, joints and skin) and because the symptoms of the disease imitate those of other illnesses, and can come and go, correctly diagnosing the disease can be very difficult. Once diagnosed, the average lupus patient spends more than $50,000 a year on treatments. Only 31 percent of adults with lupus are employed full-time, and one in four is temporarily or permanently disabled. There is no known cure.
The most common symptoms of lupus can include headaches; extreme fatigue; fever; painful or swollen joints; anemia; chest pain; pleurisy; fingers turning white or blue when cold (known as Raynaud’s phenomenon), swelling in the feet, legs, hands and around the eyes; photosensitivity; abnormal blood clotting; mouth or nose ulcers; a butterfly shaped rash across the cheeks and nose and hair loss.