Talladega County Commission receives one bid to renovate courthouse

The Talladega County Commission received only one bid for a courthouse renovation project at its regular meeting Monday.
The bid was not approved, but was tabled to check for compliance, which is standard procedure.
Solicitation for bids were sent to eight local contractors and the project was advertised, according to Maintenance Director Kris Myrick. The lone bid came from Davis Builders of Talladega for $47,000. When the commission approved the project last month, they expected the cost to be significantly higher.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, it has been at least 16 years since the exterior of the courthouse has been painted and repaired. At the time, the project cost about $50,000. She said last month that she would not be surprised if the new bid came in at between $60,000 and $80,000.
The project includes pressure washing the entire exterior of the buildings, including all columns; scraping and removing loose paint and scraping, priming and repainting all painted surfaces using premium exterior primer and paint approved beforehand; reglazing all windows and making any other needed exterior repairs to the building.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved an off-premises beer and wine license for Cedar Creek Marina on Lay Lake.
—Approved an engineering contract to relocate a water line one a bridge on Alabama 34 that will be replaced by the state Department of Transportation. The county’s expenses will be reimbursed by DoT, Lyle said.
—Approved three employees to attend the Alabama Association of Tax Administrators conference. The conference is within budget for the year.
—Approved three new positions, including the authorization and job description for a courthouse security guard, a new hire accountant and an office manager for the Water Department.
—Announced several community clean-ups, including Country Club Estates, in the Alpine Community, Sylacauga, Sycamore and Walco on May 1.
—Announced that the community cleanup that was cancelled April 24 due to weather would be rescheduled, but had not been yet.
—Announced the next commission meeting would be May 10.