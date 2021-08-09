Talladega County Commission proves a 2.3 increase to garbage rates

The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday evening to approve a 2.3 percent rate adjustment for Republic Services, the company that picks up the garbage in unincorporated areas of the county.
Commissioner Phillip Morris was absent.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said that the county’s contract with Republic provides for annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index for the South Region, capped at three percent.
“Their request isn’t out of line, especially with increases in fuel costs,” Lyle said. “The requested increase works out to $14.48 per month, up from $14.15. But even after the increase, they’re still lower than the next lowest bidder in 2016, when we awarded this contract.”
The commissioners agreed with the reasonableness of the request, although Commissioner Tony Haynes and Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said they had both recently gotten calls from constituents about significant delays in service. Calls to the company were able to resolve both issues the same day. At least one involved a driver who had quit without notice.
The new rate goes into effect Oct. 1.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Discussed, but took no immediate action on, a detailed analysis of and set of recommendations for the county’s water system conducted over the past several months by the firm of Goodwin, Mills and Caywood.
—Approved an off-premises beer and wine license for Samco 49 on Speedway Boulevard in the old Stuckey’s building.
—Agreed to replace a boiler at the Talladega County Metro Jail while looking into tankless water heaters for future use. The new boiler will cost an estimated $37,000.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session with Lyle and county attorney Barry Vaughn to discuss matters that might lead to litigation. No action was taken when they returned.