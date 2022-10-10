 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County Commission passes resolution to honor U.S.S. Talladega veterans

U.S.S. Talladega
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission approved a proclamation and changed the schedule at the courthouse Monday to welcome a special group of veterans Oct. 20.

The visitors will be sailors and marines who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega, an attack transport that saw service in the Pacific theater during World War II, as well as in Korea and Viet Nam.