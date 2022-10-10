Talladega County Commission passes resolution to honor U.S.S. Talladega veterans

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission approved a proclamation and changed the schedule at the courthouse Monday to welcome a special group of veterans Oct. 20.
The visitors will be sailors and marines who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega, an attack transport that saw service in the Pacific theater during World War II, as well as in Korea and Viet Nam.
The Oct. 20 visit will be the veteran’s 35, and likely last, reunion. They have visited Talladega on two other occasions, in 2002 and 2009.
Members of the Hall of Heroes committee helped coordinate the reunion locally; Chuck Keith, Jimmy Williams and Lauren Deal of that committee came to Monday’s commission meeting to lay out the agenda and enlist the commission's help in welcoming the veterans.
The commission agreed to close North Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and to delay opening the court house on the day of the visit until 11:30 a.m.
According to Keith, the setup on the courthouse lawn will begin at 8 a.m. The Alabama School for the Blind Band is expected to arrive and start setting up at 9 a.m.
Most of this year’s reunion will be in Birmingham, so on Oct. 20, at least two busloads of veterans are expected to come into Lincoln via I-20 and then down Alabama 77 into Talladega. A police escort, local veterans’ motorcycle groups and at least two pace cars courtesy of the Talladega Superspeedway will accompany the buses into town. The band will start to play after the buses arrive at the courthouse at 10:30 a.m., followed by a welcome ceremony and remarks.
Keith said Kent Davis, director of the Alabama Veterans Administration, is expected to speak, and Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham agreed to say a few words as well.
The Talladega veterans will then have about half an hour to see the monument to the ship on the courthouse lawn, take pictures and meet with locals. At 11:20, the group will move across the street to the Talladega Bottling Works for lunch and a special presentation. After lunch, they will tour the Hall of Heroes, then get back on the buses and take a special tour of the Talladega Superspeedway before heading back to Birmingham.
The resolution approved by the commission says the USS Talladega, APA 208, was “a Haskell-class attack transport of the U.S. Navy, of the Victory Ship design. Commissioned on Oct. 31, 1944, and nicknamed the ‘Tremblin’ T,’ the ship was named for Talladega County, Alabama.”
The Talladega "was part of the amphibious assault fleet of the U.S. Navy and was designed to transport 1,500 troops with their combat equipment and land them on hostile shores with the ship’s integral landing craft. She was very active in the Pacific theater in World War II, landing Marine and Army troops on, and transporting casualties from Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and was among the first allied ships to enter Tokyo Bay at the end of the war. She also saw action during the major offensive campaigns of the Korea and Viet Nam wars..”
The reunion committee first formed in 1987, and initially alternated between holding reunions on the east and west coasts of the United States. The first time they visited the ship’s namesake county was in 2002.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Announced a new play written by Callie WIllis Gaynor would be performed at the Ritz Theater Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. “Silent Screams” is described by the author as a “Gospel stage play dealing with anxiety, depression and suicide.” Tickets are $10 each.
—Approved a proclamation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
—Surplussed eight county vehicles, including three that had been stolen, four that had been stripped for parts and were inoperable and one that had been stolen in 2021.
—Approved the holiday schedule for the new year.
—Approved travel and training for two employees in the county appraisal office.
—Approved the purchase of a small (less than one acre) parcel of land for a water pumping station.