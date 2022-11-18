 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County Commission OKs water projects

The Talladega County Commission discussed and approved three water-related projects during its regular meeting Wednesday night.

The first item involved awarding a contract to Giddens Inc. of Sylacauga for $1.4 million to replace “problem lines” along Horseshoe Circle, Joe Gamble Road, Clear Creek Drive and Constellation Drive. County Administrator Pat Lyle said some 35 to 50 percent of the water going through these lines was currently being lost.