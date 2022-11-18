Talladega County Commission OKs water projects

The Talladega County Commission discussed and approved three water-related projects during its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The first item involved awarding a contract to Giddens Inc. of Sylacauga for $1.4 million to replace “problem lines” along Horseshoe Circle, Joe Gamble Road, Clear Creek Drive and Constellation Drive. County Administrator Pat Lyle said some 35 to 50 percent of the water going through these lines was currently being lost.
The project was designed by the engineering firm of Neel-Schaffer, with a project estimate of $1.8 million.
The second was the approval of a contract for $10,000 for just over an acre of land necessary to construct a new water tank. This will be the first phase of project that will include a new high pressure pump and increasing existing 8-inch mains to 12-inch and then 10-inch mains.
The third involves installing new meters and vaults that are necessary for the county to turn over water service for the Lincoln Harbor development to the city of Lincoln.
The total bid for this project came in at $65,285, and is reimbursable by Lincoln after the handoff is complete.
The Lincoln project will provide some relief to a part of the county that is already beyond its capacity, Lyle said.
All three projects were approved, although Commissioner Tony Haynes did say that some of his constituents felt the process was taking too long. Lyle pointed out that the contractors hired by the county were facing the same supply chain issues as everyone else.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
— Re-elected Commissioner Kelvin Cunningham chairman.
— Renewed the contract for ankle monitors requested by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. The monitors are paid for by the defendants who use them.
— Approved a retail beer and wine license at Coldwater Friendly Stop.
— Approved a maintenance agreement for Emergency Management Agency sirens around the county.
— Awarded the striping contract for the Highway Department.
— Approved a resolution for Retired Teachers Day, and presented it to a group of retired teachers.
— Surplussed a county vehicle that had been totalled after hitting a wild animal.