Talladega County Commission is told it received about $2.8 million through CARES Act

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission received roughly $2.8 million in reimbursement for various projects through the CARES Act, in spite of confusion and short deadlines.
“When the state made CARES money available to local governments last year, there was never any clear guidance provided, even up to the deadline to submit requests for reimbursement,” County Administrator Pat Lyle said Monday during the regular commission meeting. "Even the deadline to submit of Dec. 31, 2020, was unclear, but we quickly submitted over 1,000 pages of documentation related to our reimbursement request. Also acting on a short deadline, the Sheriff’s Office submitted a separate request to a different state agency for reimbursement of costs to house state inmates during the COVID emergency.”
About 95 percent of counties in Alabama got some reimbursement under the program, according to Commission Secretary Jennifer Lacey, who helped meet the tight deadline. But only four counties were able to get 100 percent reimbursement, including Talladega County.
Still, Lyle said, “both requests contained small errors that included an incorrect percentage and a few duplicated costs. However, Talladega County received approximately $2.8 million in CARES funds, while many counties missed the deadline entirely as they awaited more clarification. The commission’s request was also reviewed and approved by the state. However, as a result of these minor errors, the county received a finding in the fiscal year 2020 audit, requiring a corrective action plan.”
That corrective action involved adding a paragraph to the county’s policy for grants and uniform guidance.
“Any grant put forward to the Talladega County Commission, whether acting in the capacity of recipient or fiscal agent for a subrecipient, shall be administered by the county commission’s finance department. Grant applications, grant acceptances, grant drawdowns or requests for funds shall be reviewed by the county finance department’s accounting manager, and any necessary approvals made, prior to official submission to the granting agency,” according to the amendment. “Grants subject to single audit requirements should be paid directly to the Talladega County Commission, as grantee."
Said Lyle:“It’s an extra layer of accountability.”
The commission also took steps toward the launch of several major water projects Monday night, by hiring two engineering firms and creating a position within the county for an engineer to coordinate between the other two.
Lyle said that one of the contracts will go to Goodwin, Mills and Cawood and will deal primarily with projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act; the other contract is with Neel-Schaffer, and will cover projects mostly paid for using county two-cent sales tax money.
Projects to be funded with ARPA money include the Stemley Road Booster Pump Station new 10-inch main at just over $3.7 million, a water treatment plant upgrade and 12 inch transmission line at $4 million and an east side water tank, booster pump station and 8 inch main at $3.5 million.
The Alpine Bay and Stemley tanks rehabilitation will cost about $593,000 of two-cent money, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system upgrade is estimated at $174,000, from the same source.
Two-cent funds will also be used for line replacement projects on Joe Gamble Road, Horseshoe Circle, Constellation Drive, Clear Creek Drive and a 12-inch connector line for the Alpine Bay tank.
The new job description is for a “civil engineer to coordinate projects for the county’s water system and highway departments. The individual hired will be located at the highway department under the daily general supervision of the county engineer and/or county administrator. As a county employee, on behalf of the county, this individual will coordinate and manage activities between all parties involved in water system and/or highway projects, (including) consulting engineers, contractors, other county departments and permitting agencies. Having a position that overlaps water system and roads can save a lot of time and money during the design and construction phase of county projects,” according to a summary of the new job provided to the commissioners.
Also Monday:
—Appointed Shellie Sapp to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources Board.
—Appointed East Providence Volunteer Fire Chief Jared Wade to the E911 Board.
—Set aside office space in the probate office in Sylacauga to be used by the state Examiners of Public Accounts.
—Approved a request for the county highway department to do road work in Talladega Springs.
—Extended the Rebuild Alabama contract with Charles E. Watts.
—Approved a $4,338 maintenance contract for the closed circuit TVs in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
—Approved county participation in the 2022 Sever Weather preparedness tax holiday.
—Approved the purchase of a $17,000 X-ray machine for the Sylacagua Court House.
—Announced a called meeting Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. to interview candidates for Talladega County EMA Director Travis McGrady, who will be retiring in January.