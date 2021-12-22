Talladega County Commission interviews three candidates to replace retiring EMA director

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission interviewed three candidates to replace Travis McGrady as director of the county’s emergency management agency during a called meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The commission did not make a decision, but expects to name McGrady’s successor in January. McGrady, who has been EMA Director since 2014, is retiring at the end of January. Before moving to EMA, he had been chief of police in Lincoln for eight years.
Tuesday’s interviews were somewhat unique, according to Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham, in that they are only involved directly in the hiring of three employees: the county administrator, the county engineer and the EMA director.
The candidates to take his place were current EMA Specialist LeighAnn Butler, former Talladega Superspeedway Vice President of Operations Andy McWilliams and Alabama State Trooper Barry McBurnett.
Butler told the commissioners that she has been a county employee for 18 years, and began her career with EMA, as a secretary, 15 years ago. She and McGrady are currently the only two employees in the agency.
“This is home for me,” she said. “I have learned so much working for EMA, and with the commission, and with the citizens of Talladega County, sometimes in the worst of times. I want to be able to continue my career and be able to continue to be of service.”
She wrote the county’s current emergency operations plan and is working with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission on a communications plan. She has also worked through numerous real-life emergencies, including the April 27, 2011, tornadoes, Hurricane Zeta and the COVID pandemic last year. She added that she is accomplished in communicating with the public and is familiar with social media, area first responders and local and federal guidelines, including the reporting requirements for federal assistance.
McWilliams said he believed his military service and his 24 years at the Talladega Superspeedway made him well qualified and prepared for the director’s job.
Working for the county would be “a great opportunity to serve, to give back to the people who helped me,” he said.
He added that he had worked with many of the agencies that would be working with at EMA through the track, including law enforcement and other first responders.
“There are a lot of parallels,” he said. “We have to have emergency plans and responses in place for many different situations (at the track). “I was involved in writing all of the ones in place now, and I wrote some of them entirely by myself. I have experience in managing a budget, administration and working with people and being prepared for what is coming. Organizing and mobilizing for an event that big is kind of like being prepared for a response to a major incident.”
He added that EMA was “running smoothly now” and that he planned to “pick up where Travis left off” if he gets the job. “I’m not saying that I don’t have new ideas, but I’m not just going to make change for changes sake.”
McBurnett also had military experience, retiring as a major from the Alabama National Guard before moving into law enforcement. He also touted his familiarity with the first responders in the area as well as the Alabama departments of Environmental Management and transportation and local utilities and his work with young people through local school systems.
“Through the direction of the commission, I would work to identify threats and make sure plans are in place,” he said. “I believe I have the experience and the knowledge to do the job, I would be open minded and would bring the unit commanders together to work as a team.”
He also pledged to lead by example and would seek advice and take classes in areas where he was not as well versed, including grant funding and relevant federal programs.
All three candidates said they would always make themselves available to meet with the commission, and would be willing to serve on the County E911 Board as well if appointed.