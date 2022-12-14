Talladega County Commission hires lawyers to pursue claim

TALLADEGA — The County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to join Shelby County in hiring the law firm Beasley-Allen to “pursue a potential claim for injuries and/or damages to the Talladega County Water Department, including the jointly owned water filtration plant with Shelby County,” according to the agreement.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, Shelby County has already voted to retain the firm.
Lyle explained that Beasely-Allen had represented the Gadsden Water System in suits involving several companies alleged pollution of water with PFAs, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Some of these substances have been linked to adverse human health effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In 2016, the Gadsden Water Works filed suit against at least half a dozen companies that may have been involved in polluting the local water supply. As jury selection was set to begin earlier this year, the companies agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed amount of money. The final settlement agreement is sealed.
The Talladega County Water Quality Report for 2021, the most recent available, lists total PFAS levels at undetectable.
The county’s agreement with Beasley-Allen does not require any payment up front, but if the firm is successful, the county would pay the firm 33 percent of the net award.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Heard a request from a resident for speed limit signs and filling in a large hole on County Line Road and Yellow Jacket Lane.
— Heard complaints from a group of Jeep and four-wheeler drivers complaining that a property owner has illegally put a gate across Skyline Road to keep them from crossing his property. While it was agreed that Skyline is a public road, it was not at all clear whether it is owned by the county or by the U.S. Forest Service.
— Transferred the remaining county-owned portions of McCaig Road to the city of Lincoln.
— Approved previously opened bids for full depth reclamation, hot mix asphalt and micro-surface paving for the Highway Department.
— Approved a policy giving limited priority to new industrial and commercial water customers within the county water district.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the probate office.
—Approved new pay scales and job descriptions in the Highway Department and three new job descriptions in the revenue department.
— Congratulated the B.B. Comer football team for representing the county well in a state championship game against Fyffe.