Talladega County Commission hires lawyers to pursue claim

TALLADEGA — The County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to join Shelby County in hiring the law firm Beasley-Allen to “pursue a potential claim for injuries and/or damages to the Talladega County Water Department, including the jointly owned water filtration plant with Shelby County,” according to the agreement. 

According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, Shelby County has already voted to retain the firm.