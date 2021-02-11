Talladega County Commission hears presentations to address littler problem

The Talladega County Commission heard two reports Monday evening addressing the litter problem that has plagued the commission since inmate labor became unavailable because of the pandemic.
The first presentation was a lengthy PowerPoint presentation by Sandra Epperson, a volunteer assistant to recently-elected commissioner Phillip Morris.
Epperson’s presentation would depend on volunteers, with the objectives of “reducing the environmental and economic impact of litter in Talladega County” as well as to “improve, promote and encourage sustainable anti-litter education, litter prevention practices and litter pick-up activities”
The volunteer program would collaborate with “the Alabama Department of Transportation, Alabama People Against A Littered State (and) Keep Alabama Beautiful” as well as city and county officials. Volunteers could be drawn from local businesses, civic groups, city and county offices, volunteer fire departments, law enforcement, National Guard units, veterans’ organizations, student organizations and other interested volunteers. The larger community would be asked to engage “in neighborhood watch programs; engage in civic groups, schools and churches in volunteer efforts and litter prevention efforts” and “promote local beautification efforts in each district.”
Events would be promoted by “word of mouth, volunteer emails, social media and marketing, cross-promotion, city and county signage, chambers of commerce, local media and Adopt-A-Mile signage,” according to the presentation.
AlDot encourages citizens to be “eyes on the ground” and report litter, illegal dumping and chemical spills at the agency’s web site, she added. PALS, a 501 c3, sponsors programs such as Adopt-A-Mile, Adopt-An-Area and Adopt A Spring and the Clean Campus program, as well as an annual spring clean-up in April and governor’s awards every November. Keep Alabama Beautiful offers similar programs.
Epperson said the county has already re-enrolled in the PALS program.
The presentation was well received. Much of the needed equipment is already available through the county road department, and Commissioner Jackie Swinford volunteered to donate safety vests and some other supplies.
The other presentation involved using local inmates to replace the state inmates that used to handle litter pickup. Commission Mally Limbaugh said he met with County Administrator Pat Lyle and Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, who had agreed to provide a crew of four county inmates, with possibly more later as COVID-19 recedes and the jail population ticks back up.
The road department has a truck available, but would need a trailer and signage. Lyle said she would see about coordinating this program with PALS as well.
There would be some cost involved with this, but Lyle said the money that used to go to the state could be used without impacting the budget. The commission agreed to move the money.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard a presentation from Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, a non-profit organization currently building a refrigerated warehouse in Childersburg.
—Approved the transfer of a beer and wine license.
—Approved four Revenue Department employees to attend a training conference.
—Promoted two road department employees.