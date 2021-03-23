Talladega County Commission hears about local clean-up efforts

The Talladega County Commission approved a proclamation honoring Litter Prevention Awareness Month on Monday night and got an update on the grassroots efforts currently going on to get the county clean.
Sondra Epperson, who has been working to coordinate cleanup efforts with local volunteers and statewide non-profit organizations for the past several months, said she had been able to work with the County Road Department to pick up equipment, including a trailer, in Montgomery, and that Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore had provided jail inmates to work on the clean-up effort. The Talladega County Administrator’s Office had also helped coordinate the efforts.
Resolute Forest Products, Alabama People Against A Littered State and Alabama the Beautiful also contributed, Epperson said. The most recent clean-up was in and around Fayetteville, but it will hardly be the last in the coming weeks.
According to Commissioner Mally Limbauigh, who was acting chair Monday night because of the absence of Commissioner Kelvin Cunningham, there are also clean-ups scheduled in Childersburg on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Oak Grove on April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Munford on April 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Sylacauga and Sycamore on April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.
There will also be a clean-up in the Walco community of Sylacauga at the same time as the Sycamore clean-up.Radio Alabama will sponsor several of the clean-up efforts, along with the elected commissioner for that particular district.
Epperson said she had also managed to get 10 wireless phone recycling drop-boxes, and would be able to get more. Phone recycling helps reduce the demand for precious metals collected through environmentally destructive mining practices and keeps toxic materials out of landfills, among other advantages, she said.
The commissioners present Monday night (Cunningham and Commissioner Jackie Swinford were absent), also issued a proclamation saying, in part: “The Talladega County Commission, Keep Alabama Beautiful and Alabama People Against A Littered State are committed to bringing awareness to and promoting litter cleanup of Alabama’s land, roadways and waterways and waste reduction by the citizens in the state of Alabama. … A clean, litter-free and waste free community in our state and Talladega County are desirable and are facilitated and enhanced by increased awareness of anti-litter education, litter prevention and litter pickup activities.”
The proclamation also said, “It is crucial to instill good stewardship and environmental awareness for current and future generations. It is imperative that all citizens in our state and Talladega County take an active role in learning about and engaging in litter control, beautification and greening efforts, recycling programs, developing healthy habits and participating in local clean-up efforts.”
The month of April is then proclaimed Litter Prevention Awareness Month.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved the annual quote for Icotech Inc. for tech support and equipment warrantee for the video surveillance system at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
—Approved an agreement with Employee Assistance Services. Up until Monday night, Talladega was one of a handful of counties in Alabama that did not offer any sort of Employee Assistance Program.
—Authorized the Maintenance Department to send out bids to repaint and make minor repairs to the court house. The building has not been painted since 2004, when it cost about $60,000. The estimate for the current project is about $80,000.
—Approved travel and training expenses for the county attorney and a mapper.
—Approved four new hires in the road department and a promotion in the accounting department of the commission offices.