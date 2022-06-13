Talladega County Commission discusses use of two-cent tax

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission approved two resolutions to begin jumping through the series of hoops necessary to handle projects involving county two cent sales and use tax money.
The first project involves reimbursement of just over $2 million for previously approved water system improvement projects. The second involves some needed maintenance and repairs at the county health department building.
Under current law, which was shaped by a series of lawsuits around two-cent sales tax money in Lincoln, the county commission must first request a recommendation from the Talladega County Economic Development Authority. Once the EDA makes their recommendation to the commission, the commission then votes to approve and sends it on the state legislative delegation, where it must be approved by at least two members who actually reside in Talladega County.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, there are only two members of the delegation who live in Talladega County, specifically representatives Steve Hurst and Ben Robbins, who both serve in the house. Rep. Barbara Boyd and both of the county’s senators actually live in other counties.
Lyle said the repairs at the health department building would involve replacing worn carpet that represents a falling hazard, drywall repair and possibly the installation of another water cutoff valve at some point.
The water improvements involve several different projects, including 2,750 feet of 8-inch line on Joe Gamble Road, 1,200 feet of 6-inch line on Horseshoe Circle, 5,900 feet of 12-inch line on Constellation Drive, 2,000 feet of 3-inch line on Clear Creek Drive and updates to the data and automation systems estimated at $174,000. The total of $2 million plus also includes engineering fees and construction management and inspection. Lyle said the bids for these projects would be awarded in August and work would start at the water plant and expand outward into the system.
The commission has also approved a different set of water related projects to be funded with American Rescue Plan money.
In a separate resolution, the commission also authorized county attorney Barry Vaughn to negotiate with property owners for a project involving a pump station at Moxley’s Crossroads.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Added Monday, June 20 to the list of county holidays in observance of Juneteenth.
—Tabled surplussing a 2005 Honda Odyssey used by the Talladega Springs Food Program. Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said he believed the vehicle had been donated, and wanted to make sure there were no stipulations on the title.
—Agreed to begin advertising the list of delinquent property owners in the county, including three that are still in litigation.
—Made some minor revisions to the county’s purchasing policies to “ensure appropriate internal controls, address cybersecurity issues, and clarify instructions to vendors,” Lyle said.
—Approved minor amendments to the county’s travel policy for employee training.
—Amended the nepotism policy to include couples living together who are not married and to cover situations where a family member with appointing authority recommends a family member to another department.