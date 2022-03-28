Talladega County Commission discusses steps to update solid waste plan

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission discussed the steps necessary to update and implement their solid waste plan during the second regular meeting for March on Monday night.
A solid waste plan is normally good for 10 years. In 2010 or thereabouts, Talladega, Calhoun and Cleburne counties got a grant and hired an engineer to prepare the most recent version. That plan expired in 2020, although the commission only became aware of this earlier this year.
The issue came up Monday when Tony Arand of Kittyhawk Energy in Lincoln addressed the commission. Arand said Kittyhawk has a small solid waste incinerator and contracts to use it to dispose of chicken waste. He plans to show that this method of disposal is cost effective, he said.
Kittyhawk would take chicken waste skimmed from water runoff in other counties and bring it to the facility on Alabama 78 in Lincoln in sealed tanker trucks. The product at this point is “putrid,” he said. Kittyhawk would then remove all the water from the putrid waste product, reduce it to a solid and burn it.
“It burns as cleanly as natural gas, and there’s no odor once the water has been removed,” he said.
Arand told the commission that he could not get a permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management until the county had updated their solid waste plan, and that ADEM had told him all the county had to do was to update the census numbers in the old plan and resubmit it.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said she had also spoken with ADEM and that the process was a lot more complex than that.
“Just putting in the new census data is not following the law,” Lyle said. “Also, the old plan never said that incineration was an acceptable option.”
Added Lyle: “I was told that there are no shortcuts and no quick fixes. Once we come up with a new plan, there is a public input period that we have to go through. But first, we need to hire an engineering firm that’s willing to take on a small job like this. The process takes months.”
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh told Arand, “Look, we’re not ready to make a decision on this. And anyway, why should we always have to be the one to clean up the messes from other counties?”
Commissioner Tony Haynes said the commission likely needed a called meeting to discuss moving forward with a new plan while adhering to the law. He also said that he would prefer talking to an ADEM representative in person.
“We’ve got to do an update anyway. We need to meet with ADEM,” Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said.
Arand insisted that he had been told that there was, in fact, a shortcut available, and expressed frustration that the commission did not agree with his interpretation.
“The county dropped the ball here,” he said. “I’m paying the price for a government agency not doing its job. I’ve bought half a million dollars worth of equipment in the last six months, and I can’t use it.”
Arand said he had begun the process of setting up the current contract last summer, but Lyle said he did not contact the commission until January.
No action was taken on the issue Monday night.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard an update on various projects from the Choccolocco Creek Watershed.
—Authorized County Attorney Barry Vaughn to file a civil action seeking court guidance on how to dispose of some unclaimed funds.
—Reappointed Dr. Ed Hall to the AltaPointe Board of Directors.
—Approved the annual bids for Rebuild Alabama.
—Approved a conference request.
—Authorized a letter to Governor Kay Ivey asking that Dr. Jerry Gurley be reappointed to the state board of Medical Licensure.
—Announced that county offices will be closed April 15 for Good Friday.
—Announced the Sylacauga Marble Festival April 5-16.