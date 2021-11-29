Talladega County Commission discusses redistricting

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission held a called meeting Monday morning to discuss redistricting in the wake of the 2020 census.
The commission previously had approved a contract with Alabama State University’s Center for Leadership and Public Policy to make recommendations on adjusting the district boundary lines.
“You have migration into and out of the county, and within the county,” consultant Lewis Hines said.
Every 10 years, adjustments are required “for equal representation, more or less.”
Based on the county’s population, Hines said, the ideal population of each of the five districts should be 16,430. Since obtaining the exact number in each district would be virtually impossible, he added, the courts have said that a district can be five percent above or below the optimum number. Based on this, a district may legally have a population between 15,609 and 17,221.
“But whenever there’s an opportunity to get close to zero, you want to do that.” Hines said. “I facilitate this process, but you’re the one that’s going to tell me what to do.”
The new district’s will go into effect for the 2024 election cycle.
According to the census, the current District 1 (represented by Darrell Ingram, attending his first meeting as a commissioner), has a population of 17,082; district 2 (Tony Haynes) is 17,578, district 3 (Chairman Kelvin Cunningham) 16415, district 4 (Malley Limbaugh) 15,525 and district 5 (Phillip Morris) 15,549.
“District 1 is within plus or minus five percent,” Hines said. “They can afford to give something up if they need to. District 2 will probably need to give some away, too. District 3 is right on, but it borders three of the four other districts. Four and five will need to add some from three and maybe swap some with each other.”
According to Cunningham, the commission is acting on a tight timeline this year because the numbers came in late from the federal government.
“Normally we have 8 to 10 months to get this done, but this year we’re looking at more like two months,” Cunningham said.
The drawings and recommendations that Hines will make will only include county districts, since the state has already considered redistricting.
The current map is available on the Talladega County website.