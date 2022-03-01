Talladega County Commission discusses possible facility near Lincoln for Alabama veterans

The Talladega County Commission heard a presentation Monday from Alana Centilli of Alabama Veterans concerning a plan for a one-stop facility to serve veterans transitioning back into civilian life, particularly those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, there is no facility like this in Alabama. The group is looking for about 50 acres with highway frontage, including a possible location in Lincoln.
Centilli knows how difficult the struggle can be from first hand experience. Her son, a marine, was wounded in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device. When he came home, he had both PTSD and TBI, as well as a previously undiagnosed brain tumor. Centilli was her son’s sole caregiver for seven years before he passed away.
According to Centilli’s presentation, the mission of Alabma Veteran, a 501©3, is to help veterans, military and military families “connect, engage and navigate the ‘service to civilian transition’ process by matching available resources with veterans through peer-to-peer and network provider relationships. Many veterans get lost in the transition and we are here to assist them through the return to civilian life.”
The proposed facility would have a staff of nine executives, 12 advisors and seven ambassadors, and would operate in partnership with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, corporate partners, continuum of care facilities in surrounding counties, various community agencies and associations and other veterans service organizations, she said.
Services would include the creation of individual service plans, transitional assistance, job placement, education, VA benefits, mental health care referrals and life coaches.
Among other things, the proposed facility would provide long-term care resources determined by the family’s care plan and services needed. They would also operate a six- to 12-month transitional housing program, emergency contract housing through the VA, and a 180-day stabilization program.
Once a site has been chosen, a local project committee would be established with local and county officials and infrastructure leadership, she said. The committee would “identify fiscal impacts and revenue to local municipalities for support and growth (and) discuss environmental restrictions and federal/state guidelines …” based on information gathered from a similar project in Defuniak Springs, Fla.
Centilli’s presentation was strictly information, no commission action was required Monday night.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Wason, who is himself a veteran, said he feels the facility could be a great addition to Lincoln, Talladega County and the state.
“The site we are looking at is part of the property the city owns on Stemley Road,” he said when asked about the possibility of the city providing property.
Watson said that property is where the city has long planned to create it’s Veterans Park Complex and he feels the two facilities can be integrated in some way. The proposed 190-acre park has been in the works for several years and is planned to include several multi-use playing fields, walking tracks, playgrounds and other amenities to a portion of the city that currently lacks any park facilities.
Newly hired Parks and Recreation Director Colin Aiken said the park is planned to be the home of Lincoln’s youth soccer and football programs as well.
Watson said since the park is meant to honor veterans, the facility would fit in.
“We believe they compliment each other,” he said.
Also Monday night, the commission:
—Approved a resolution honoring Litter Prevention Month, and thanking members of the local chapter of Alabama the Beautiful for their work in that regard.