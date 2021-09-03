Talladega County Commission chairman elected to state association of county commissions

Talladega County Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham has been elected to the 2021-2022 Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, according to a news release from that organization.
The release said ACCA is a statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments.
The association’s legislative committee is composed of a chairman and a representative from each county. According to the release, Cunnigham will represent the interests of Talladega County on the committee and work in concert with six steering committees to formulate the association’s agenda for the regular session of the Alabama Legislature.
“Counties are a creation of the state, which means they can only do what the state authorizes them to do," ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield said in the release.
“For this reason, counties must maintain an incredibly close working relationship with the Legislature, which is why serving on this committee is a tremendous honor and responsibility.”
Late Commissioner Jackie Swinford had been the commission’s representative on the committee for the past few years.