Talladega County Commission approves water rate and impact fee study

The Talladega County Commission voted to approve a $20,000 water rate and impact fee study during their regular monthly meeting Wednesday night.
The rate and impact study was added on to the contract for an ongoing project with engineering firm of Goodwin, Mills and Cawood, who will subcontract with Jackson Thornton CPAs and Consultants of Montgomery.
According to the contract amendment that the commission approved Wednesday, the firm agreed to “perform the revenue requirement analysis, cost of service/rate study and the evaluation of system development charges related to the county water system.”
As a representative of the company said, the study “is not going to be looking at what neighboring systems are charging, but at the real cost of maintaining and distributing water in the county. When we recommend a rate adjustment, we’ll be saying what the rates should be here, not what they are elsewhere.”
The report will also make a recommendation on capital improvement needs and on setting impact fees for new customers. The county has never charged impact fees before.
The results of the study are expected to be presented to the commission Aug. 9.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
—Established a license fee schedule for several business categories based on changes to the liquor laws in the state.
—Approved a memorandum of understanding with the County Health Department to install exterior lighting in the health department parking lot, paid for with a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
—Promoted the deputy director of the county Emergency Management Organization.
—Approved three employees to attend the summer appraisal conference.
—Announced the back to school sales tax holiday Friday through Sunday.