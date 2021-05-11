Talladega County Commission approves tax abatement for Nemak worth estimated $132,379

The Talladega County Commission voted Monday night to approve a tax abatement for Nemak USA Inc. in Sylacauga.
According to the paperwork submitted to the commission, the company is planning an expansion estimated at $50,915,000. The expansion is expected to be complete by October 2024, and will create 30 to 50 new jobs, according to Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller.
The abatement would cover all state and local non-education property taxes and construction related sales and use taxes not earmarked for education for 10 years. The taxes for the period of the abatement are estimated at $132,379.
Nemak produces aluminum components for the automotive industry. According to Nemak Human Resources Director for Alabama Steve Barlow, the expansion comes from new business the company will be doing with Daimler AG, which owns the Mercedes Benz brand.
The full program contains the development and production of six different components, where each part goes through 11 individual and precise manufacturing processes before the final delivery to Mercedes Benz, according to a document provided to the commissioners.
“We’re getting ready,” Barlow said. “We’re updating all the equipment and training all our employees. The new processes will use mostly current employees, with people rotating in and out. That’s why we’re looking at 30 to 50 new people initially.”
Nemak currently employs almost 700 people.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard an update on a grassroots, county wide anti-litter campaign.
—Approved a service agreement with Vertiv Services for the maintenance of uninterrupted power at each Emergency Management Agency tower site in the county.
—Awarded the bid to repaint and renovate the outside of the county courthouse to Davis Builders for $47,000.
—Approved two conference requests.
—Announced a community cleanup in Odena on May 29, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.