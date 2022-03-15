Talladega County Commission approves tax abatement for Munford business

The Talladega County Commission approved a tax abatement Monday night for Specialty Products of Munford.
According to Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller, the company is planning a $3,380,000 capital investment that will involve a 10,000 square foot expansion and the purchase of new equipment, The expansion is expected to create three new jobs initially, with seven more in the first year, seven in the second year and nine in the third year. The new jobs are expected to generate just over $1 million in new payroll.
Miller said the abatement is for 10 years and covers the expansion only. As usual, school taxes are not covered in the abatement.
Miller said total taxes abated in the first year will be about $9,100, and will decrease slightly as the building and equipment depreciates.
Alabama Specialty Products, also known as Alabama Metal Samples and Alabama Laser Tech, is a locally owned business in Talladega County for more than 30 years, and employs more than 200 people, before the expansion. Their products are exported all over the world, Miller said.
The commissioners were invited to come tour the facility sometime in the future.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved a $21,000 amendment to an engineering agreement with Neel Schaffer to extend a water line on Joe Gamble Road from Pine Point Lane to Griffitt Bend Road.
—Approved an agreement with Threat Advice/NXTSoft for enhanced cybersecurity for $15,120. According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the company will install software on county computers that will monitor for network threats and intrusions 24 per day, seven days per week.
—Accepted an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Local Road Safety Initiative Project for $135,000, with a 10 percent county match. The funding will go toward pavement markers, rumble strips and stop bars at 10 different locations.
—Approved a lease with Talladega Office Machines for a copier in the probate office.
—Met newly appointed Probate Judge Chad Joiner.
—Approved a three percent pay raise for county employees. Lyle said the commission typically approves pay raises every April, but had gotten off schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This should put them back on schedule, she said.
—Approved three new hires.
—Announced community clean-up days in Walco on April 2, Pine Grove Road April 9 and Stemley on April 9.