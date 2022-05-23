Talladega County Commission approves tax abatement for Heritage Plastics

TALLADEGA — During its regular meeting Monday night, the Talladega County Commission voted Monday night to approve a tax abatement for Heritage Plastics in the south end of the county.
Heritage manufactures small plastic pellets that are melted down by other industries to make their products.
The expansion project is estimated to cost about $10.2 million and will result in the creation of four new jobs with a total payroll of about $125,000.
The abatement will cover sales taxes on equipment and material for the expansion itself, as well as state and local noneducational taxes for 10 years.
Noneducational property taxes are expected to be about $26,520 a year. The construction related taxes to be abated total about $218,405.
The commission had previously tabled the proposed abatement but approved it Monday with minimal public discussion.
The abatement had previously been approved by the Sylacauga City Council, although the plant is outside the city limits and there will be no city taxes abated.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard a presentation from Christy Cochran of Hope Outdoors and Roben Duncan of the Choccolocco Creek Watershed about a fundraiser for the former organization at TOP Trails on Saturday, June 4. Hope Outdoors is a non-profit that sets up outdoor experiences for special needs children. There will also be a community clean-up after the TOP Trails event.
—Approved a low bid of $11,000 from LaBella Associates to develop a solid waste management plan, possibly including recommendations on addressing illegal dumps in the county.
—Approved the Talladega County Emergency Management Association’s operation plan for 2022.
—Approved EMA Division G multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
—Approved the EMA performance grant for 2021.
—Surplussed a vehicle in the Highway Department.
—Agreed to participate in the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday July 15 through 17.
—Approved the requested board appointments to the Pursell Farms Improvement District.
—Approved the lease of a copier from Talladega Office Machines for the Probate Court.
—Approved a training request for two employees in the street department.
—Announced that county offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
—Heard Board Chairman Kelvin Cunningham reminded everyone to go vote Tuesday in the state’s primary elections.