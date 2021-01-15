Talladega County Commission approves road-projects report

The Talladega County Commission unanimously approved the annual report for Rebuild Alabama road projects for the past year during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The Rebuild Alabama Act uses money from state fuel taxes for infrastructure projects. According to information provided by County Administrator Pat Lyle, Talladega County currently has several projects in the works using Rebuild Alabama funds.
The first four projects all involve scrub sealing and traffic striping on Stemley Road. The first two projects, which cover Stemley Road from Poorhouse Branch to I-20, on either side of Eureka Bridge, were both rescheduled for next year because of heavier than usual rainfall. Resurfacing Goodwater Highway from Sunny Lane to Brown Street also was moved to next year.
The Stemley Road project from Renfroe Road to Alabama 34 is the only project on the list that is 100 percent complete. The fourth section, from Grist Mill Road to Renfroe Road is listed at 85 percent.
The resurfacing of Oakdale Road from Alabama 21 to Alabama 76 is 92 percent complete, according to the report.
The last project, a bridge replacement on Berney Station Road, is still in the design phase.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Appointed Josh Porter to the Fayetteville Water Authority.
—Approved ABC licenses Old Friends Development LLC for two locations in Sylacauga.
—Reappointed Jimmy D. Mann and Jeff Stephens to the Munford Water Authority.
—Approved a maintenance agreement for county Emergency Management Agency cell towers.
—Approved the abatement of taxes for an expansion for American Metals in Childersburg; the Childersburg council previously approved their portion of the abatement.