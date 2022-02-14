Talladega County Commission approves resolution to remain in national flood insurance program

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Monday expressing its intent to remain in the National Flood Insurance Program and a contract with an engineering firm to help answer some of the recently disclosed compliance issues.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, most property insurance policies do not cover floods. The Federal Emergency Management Agency generally will underwrite flood policies so that property owners are not forced to find specialized, high-dollar policies that most cannot afford.
The county has participated in the federal flood insurance program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since 1980. According to Monday night’s resolution, as of 2013, the last year for which numbers were available, there were 307 policies in Talladega County, with premiums totalling $241,500 for total coverage of $60,535,400. There have been 30 claims filed since 1978, totalling $556,189.
Although more recent dollar figures were not available, the county has permitted 171 structures since 2013, according to the resolution.
According to County Engineer Shannon Robbins, the major issue would seem to be that Talladega County, along with most other counties in Alabama, cannot enforce zoning, and thus has no way of knowing if someone builds in a floodplain in an unincorporated area.
During a public hearing last month, county attorney Barry Vaughn (who was not present Monday) said that the county received a letter from FEMA in September which cited about 274 violations throughout the county. The county was told to take corrective action within 60 days and approve a revised ordinance within 90 days. Those deadlines passed in November and December.
According to FEMA Region 4 External Affairs Specialist Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, on August 6, 2021, FEMA conducted a Community Assistance Visit with Talladega County. The CAV is an audit of a community by a FEMA staff member or staff of a State agency on behalf of FEMA that serves the dual purpose of assessing whether the community is adequately enforcing its floodplain management regulations and providing technical assistance to the community. Generally, a CAV consists of a tour of development in the floodplain, an inspection of community permit files, and meetings with local appointed and elected officials.
If any administrative problems or potential violations are identified during a CAV, the community will be notified and given the opportunity to correct those administrative procedures and remedy the violations to the maximum extent possible within established deadlines.”
Both Lyle and Robbins pointed out that the CAV was actually conducted virtually and the followup meeting was held via Zoom. At no time were any FEMA representatives physically present in Talladega County.
“During the August 2021 CAV, it was determined Talladega County had several potential floodplain management violations indicating that the ordinance is not being enforced. FEMA identified a number of unpermitted structures within the special flood hazard area or floodway as well as structures that did not have an elevation certificate or other required documents,” Paulk-Buchanan said in a lengthy prepared statement. “FEMA requested that the county take corrective action and address identified program deficiencies and/or violations by Nov. 23, 2021. On Jan. 10, 2022, FEMA and NFIP State Coordinator met with officials from Talladega County to provide technical assistance and answer follow-up questions. “
Robbins said there were several problems with the letter FEMA sent in September and a follow-up Zoom meeting in January. First, Talladega County is not one of the six counties in Alabama with the authority to pass ordinances, meaning that the county cannot pass or enforce zoning in unincorporated areas.
There were also issues with the areas and structures cited in the recent report. Robbins said FEMA had previously come up with 10 to 15 violations at the most in the county. This year, due to COVID, the review of Talladega County was done with an online map, which turned up not only enclosed structures but “hay barns, pump houses, chicken houses, farm ponds and gardens,” he said.
The 274 problem areas also included numerous sites that were actually inside incorporated areas, including the city of Sylacauga’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and a ditch behind the Honda plant in Lincoln that had been filled in to prevent erosion. Numerous docks around Logan-Martin Lake were also cited, even though these are in Alabama Power’s easement, which is governed by a different standard.
One of the locations mentioned as a problem in Talladega County is located in Grapevine, Texas, near Dallas, he added.
During the meeting last month, the commission discussed a sample resolution presented by FEMA, which was approved Monday. The resolution “assures the (administrator, the federal government) that it will enact as necessary and maintain in force those areas having flood or flood related erosion hazards, adequate land use and control measures with effective enforcement provisions consistent with the criteria set forth in … the program.”
Robbins said he had started on addressing some of the issues in the FEMA report, many of which would be easy enough to fix. The commission also approved a contract with Schoel Engineering Company to address some of the remaining issues.
The engineers would bill the county at hourly rates ranging from $75 an hour for technical support to $275 for senior principal related duties. Billing would be submitted monthly based on work completed.
“FEMA will continue to work with the community to help them bring their program into compliance with NFIP requirements," Paulk-Buchanan said. "In extreme cases where the community does not take action to bring itself into compliance, FEMA may initiate and enforcement action against the community. This can lead to probation and possible suspension from the NFIP. A community suspended from the NFIP may apply to FEMA Regional Office for reinstatement by submitting the following:
—A local legislative or executive measure reaffirming the community’s intent to comply with the NFIP criteria;
—Evidence that all program deficiencies have been corrected; and
—Evidence that any violations have been remedied to the maximum extent possible.”
“FEMA may reinstate the community to full program statues, bring it to a probationary status, or withhold reinstatement for up to one year after a satisfactory submission from the community,” she added.
According to FEMA’s website, several Alabama communities, including the unincorporated portions of St. Clair County, have already been suspended.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Reappointed Jimmy Nelson and Gary Carter to the Munford Water Authority.
—Passed a resolution opposing a bill pending in the state Legislature that would increase the weight limit for log trucks.
—Amended a memorandum of understanding with Lincoln regarding meter reading services. The memo involves Lincoln purchasing part of the county water system.
—Approved the annual maintenance agreement for uninterruptible power systems at EMA tower sites in the county.
—Approved conference requests for employees in three different departments.
—Approved promotions for two employees in the highway department who recently earned commercial driver’s licenses. Robbins said his department is still at least 25 people short.
—Announced that county offices would be closed for President’s Day next Monday.