Talladega County Commission approves new contract for jail medical services

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission had to deal with inflation and employment issues in several areas during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Specifically, the commission approved a new contract for medical services at the Talladega County Metro Jail, representing an increase of about 3 percent over the previous contract, as well as significant increases in garbage pickup fees and water rates.
County Administrator Pat Lyle strongly recommended that the commission approve the new medical services contract, since even though it is expensive the alternative is significantly more expensive.
Instead of providing medical services on site, Lyle said, the only other option would be to transport patients to a local hospital emergency room to deal with any health issue that might arise. Needless to say, this could become very expensive very quickly, she said.
Earlier this year, the commission was asked by the company that previously had the garbage contract to be released. The old contract capped annual increases at 5 percent, but the company said if it did not increase rates more than that, it would not be able to make any money. The commission subsequently agreed to release the company and rebid the service.
Lyle said regular curbside pickup under the old contract was $14.34 a month per residence.
Under the new contract, which was the low bid submitted, regular curbside pickup will increase to $26.79, not quite double what it was a few months ago.
Backdoor pickup is also available for $5,358 a month, although disabled customers and senior citizens can sign up for backdoor pickup at the regular monthly rate.
Water rates are headed up as well. Lyle said under the fee schedule approved Monday, a household that used 2,500 gallons of county water in a month would see their bill climb from $18.13 a month to $28.87 a month.
Facing limited capacity and growing demand, the county had commissioned a rate study that recommended increased tap fees and base and volumetric use fees, to be phased in over several years.
“This year’s phased in rate plan was proposed based on the fiscal year 2020 water system financial statements," Lyle wrote in a memo to the commission. "Things have changed so much, that plan will no longer work. In order to prevent the system from losing money, I recommend going with the third-year rate, as it is more in line with current costs.”
The new water rates go into effect Nov. 1.
The commission also revised the official water policy, including requirements for FEMA approval for new service in a floodplain, requiring an easement for private water lines and leak discount. The new policies go into effect Oct. 1.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved the redistricting proposal that was discussed by three of the commissioners last month but tabled until all five had an opportunity to vote on it.
—Opened various Highway Department materials bids, then tabled them for further consideration.
—Approved a mapping agreement with the state Department of Transportation for reappraisal mapping.
—Approved a computer service agreement for the highway department.
—Approved a meeting schedule for the coming year.
—Heard a complaint from, but were unable to help, a Lincoln resident who had a water leak and wanted to be refunded for the excess bills. The water line is on private property, and the commission was ultimately unable to help.
—Heard Commissioner Phillip Morris thank Sondra Epperson and Andy Cowan, who recently attended a Keep Alabama Beautiful Meeting in Birmingham and have been the driving forces behind local clean-up efforts.