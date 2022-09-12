 Skip to main content
Talladega County Commission approves new contract for jail medical services

Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission had to deal with inflation and employment issues in several areas during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Specifically, the commission approved a new contract for medical services at the Talladega County Metro Jail, representing an increase of about 3 percent over the previous contract, as well as significant increases in garbage pickup fees and water rates.