Talladega County Commission approves contracts to benefit county water system

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission approved contracts with two engineering firms Monday night relating to a capital improvement plan for the county water system.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, one of the contracts will go to Goodwin, Mills and Cawood and will deal primarily with projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act; the other contract is with Neel-Schaffer, and will cover projects mostly paid for using county two-cent sales tax money.
The vote to approve was 3-0. Commissioner Malley Limbaugh was absent and the seat of the late Jackie Swinford has not been filled.
Projects to be funded with ARPA money include the Stemley Road Booster Pump Station new 10-inch main at just over $3.7 million, a water treatment plant upgrade and 12 inch transmission line at $4 million and an east side water tank, booster pump station and 8 inch main at $3.5 million.
The Alpine Bay and Stemley tanks rehabilitation will cost about $593,000 of two-cent money, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system upgrade is estimated at $174,000, from the same source.
Two-cent funds will also be used for line replacement projects on Joe Gamble Road, Horseshoe Circle, Constellation Drive, Clear Creek Drive and a 12-inch connector line for the Alpine Bay tank.
Lyle said the county’s water system did not serve a lot of customers, but the customer base was growing, especially around the lake, and the infrastructure int he ground was not getting any younger.
“A lot of the older lines weren’t even built by the county,” she said. “Goodwin Mills and Caywood actually did a study for us, and they found that the system was pretty much at capacity, especially in the Stemley area. So we’ve had to stop adding new customers and put in quick fixes, but we’ve got to start looking to the future. Hopefully there will be no need for us to revisit this in a few years, and we won’t be harming the customers we already have in the area.”
The projects were split between the two engineering firms to get as many projects designed and bid out in as timely a manner as possible.”
Also, she added, the clock is ticking on the ARPA funds, which must be obligated by the end of the year, with all projects completed no later than 2026.
There will also be ARPA funds available for broadband related projects in the south of end of the county.
Most of the two-cent money is being used for main replacement, according to Lyle.
“We’re already mapped out the leaks, and we’re going to be targeting the areas that are most vulnerable.”
Also Monday, the commission:
—Presented a proclamation for Retired Teacher Day to Nancy Lehe and Marie Player.
—Re-elected Kelvin Cunningham commission chairman.
—Approved the renewal of a contract with ACCA Workers Compensation Self Insurers Fund.
—Approved a request from Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington for an agreement with DivcoData for the preparation and mailing of monthly tag notices.
—Approved a travel request for two employees in the revenue office for a licensing officials conference in Prattville next month.
—Announced that the next commission meeting will be Nov. 22, and that county offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
—Announced a community cleanup Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berney Station Volunteer Fire Department.