Talladega County Commission approves $34 million budget

The Talladega County Commission approved a $34 million balanced budget during their regular meeting Monday night.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the budget for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, projects $34,233,700 revenue versus $31,561700 in projected expenditures and $12,142,500 in inter-fund transfers.
These figures include $10,000 in direct support for each of the county’s five commission districts, plus another $2,500 per district for community clean-up efforts.
“If revenue and expenditures allow, (there will also be) a 3 percent longevity pay increase for full-time, non-probationary employees,” Lyle said.
The budget also includes a 5 percent increase in employee and dependent medical insurance.
Among other items, the budget also includes $100,000 for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and $175,000 to replace vehicles in the sheriff’s department (plus a similar amount for vehicles ordered last year but not delivered).
Also included in the new budget are “continuing cyber-security protection and training programs for employees, Extension Service for a part-time position supporting expanding programs, staff allocation budget for each department and change in accounting for two-cent sales tax and tobacco tax to comply with” national standards.
The operating budget for the Talladega/Shelby Filtration Plant makes up some $3,175,096 for the next year. The commission also approved the budgets for ongoing capital projects, including (Americans with Disabilities Act) and safety improvements, sealing and striping of parking lots and exterior paint at the Sylacauga Court House.
“Rebuild Alabama funds are approved as project length budgets and include revenue and approved projects carried over from last year,” Lyle added.
The budget was approved by a vote of 3-0. Commissioner Tony Haynes was not present, and the seat occupied by the late Jackie Swinford has not been filled.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved a contract with QCHC for $59,763.20 per month for inmates medical services at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
—Awarded Highway Department annual bids for asphalt plant mix, cold lay plant mix, concrete pipe, crushed aggregate, gasoline and diesel fuel, grease and oil, liquid asphalt, traffic striping and treated bridge timbers. The bid for in-place cement did not meet specifications and will be sent back.
—Renewed the agreement between the highway department and Diversified Computer Service for CIMS software.
—Agreed to continue as the acting fiscal agent for the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office for the domestic violence unit.
—Agreed to continue acting as the fiscal agent for SAFE’s Pathways juvenile diversion grant.
—Authorized Lyle and the individual commissioners as authorized signers for county bank accounts; each check requires two signatures.
—Approved the meeting calendar for the coming fiscal year for the commission itself and various organizations the commissioners belong to.