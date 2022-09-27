 Skip to main content
Talladega County Commission approves $32 million budget

The Talladega County Commission approved a $32 million budget with a small surplus during their regular meeting Monday night. The budget goes into effect at the start of the new fiscal year, which is Saturday.

According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the new budget projects revenues of $32,575,100 versus expenditures of $31,996,300. The latter figure “provides for current operations, annual debt service obligations, and some capital expenditures. … (It) does not rely on borrowing money to fund day-to-day operations.”