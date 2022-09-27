Talladega County Commission approves $32 million budget

The Talladega County Commission approved a $32 million budget with a small surplus during their regular meeting Monday night. The budget goes into effect at the start of the new fiscal year, which is Saturday.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the new budget projects revenues of $32,575,100 versus expenditures of $31,996,300. The latter figure “provides for current operations, annual debt service obligations, and some capital expenditures. … (It) does not rely on borrowing money to fund day-to-day operations.”
Lyle said highlights of the new budget include $6,000 per commission district for community clean-up efforts, plus another $6,000 for county-wide clean-up efforts; $10,000 in direct support of each commission district; $100,000 to the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force; Rebuild Alabama carried over from last year;$175,000 for new vehicles in the Sheriff’s Office; a 6.4 percent increase in employee and dependent medical insurance; cyber-security protection and training for employees; expanded Extension Service funding; maintenance and Americans with Disabilities Act and safety improvements at county buildings and staff allocations for each department.
If revenues and expenditures allow, the commission will also consider a 3 percent longevity raise for long-term non-probationary employees sometime around April 1.
Each department submitted its own budget request, and all were within estimated revenues and approved as submitted.
The largest expenditure categories were for the county jail at $4.7 million, the sheriff’s office at $3.4 million and the Revenue Office at $1.4 million. Expenditures in the revenue office were down slightly from last year, while the jail and the sheriff’s office were slightly up.
The maintenance budget was approved at $827,600, and the budget for the commission itself was $807,200.
In all, departmental expenditures were down slightly from last year, $15,454,600 to $16,639,600.
More than half of the county’s projected revenue comes into the general fund, which shows projected revenues of $17,499,000, an increase of $858,500 over last year.
During the same meeting, the commission also approved the amendments to the previous budget, including a one time bonus for retirees, an extra expenditure of $171,00 for the sheriff’s office to offset fuel costs and an extra $349,000 extra costs at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved water meter bids;
—Approved annual highway department materials bids;
—Agreed to advertise for highway department striping bids;
—Approved a supplemental funding agreement between the Highway Department and the Alabama Department of Transportation.
—Recognized Elaine Griffith, who is retiring from the probate office with 32 years of service.
—Approved $4,000 in additional funding for Talladega County EMA.