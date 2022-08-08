 Skip to main content
Talladega County Commission approves 15-year tax abatement for new factory

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission voted 4-1 on Monday evening to approve a 15-year tax abatement for a new Wellborn Cabinet factory located in the part of Oxford that is in Talladega County.

Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham cast the dissenting vote, not because he opposed the project but felt that the 15-year span of the abatement was not consistent with previous approvals, which normally last 10 years.