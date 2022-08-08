Talladega County Commission approves 15-year tax abatement for new factory

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission voted 4-1 on Monday evening to approve a 15-year tax abatement for a new Wellborn Cabinet factory located in the part of Oxford that is in Talladega County.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham cast the dissenting vote, not because he opposed the project but felt that the 15-year span of the abatement was not consistent with previous approvals, which normally last 10 years.
According to Wellborn spokesman Don Hopper, the Oxford project will cost the company more than $18 million and will result in the creation of 400 jobs. The company requested the abatement of all sales and use, property and license taxes other than the ones earmarked for public schools for a period of 15 years. The abated taxes are estimated at about $30,000 a year.
The project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete, and about three years to reach full employment. Total payroll after the third year is expected to be well over $10 million.
The educational taxes, which cannot be abated, will be divided by Oxford City Schools and Talladega County Schools.
All five commissioners seemed enthusiastic about the project, but the duration of the abatement was an issue for some of the commissioners other than Cunningham. The company representatives pointed out that industrial projects bringing more than 400 new, full-time jobs to the area were rare, and that the commission had issued 10-year abatements to businesses promising one-10th or less that number of jobs.
Wellborn operates a plant in Ashland, which will continue to operate after the new plant is built. Company spokesman Nathan Holmes said the company needed more capacity, and pointed out that the Oxford location is close to I-20, is large enough and has necessary utilities, and was readily available.
Also Monday night, the commission:
—Discussed conditions on West Sunset Drive with a resident, although they did not commit to any specific action.
—Awarded the low bid of $26.78 for residential trash pickup to Republic. Under Waste Pro, who said they could not meet the terms of their contract with the county earlier this year, the pickup cost had been $14.43 a household. Waste Pro’s contract capped annual increases at three percent.
—Approved three more settlements with opioid companies, including Jannsen, McKesson and any other current or future opioid settlements.
—Agreed to ask the local legislative delegation to release $70,000 in two cent sales tax money to extend water service and improve fire protection in the Fayetteville Water Authority.
—Unanimously approved a resolution creating a community corrections program in Talladega County.
—Approved a one-time, lump sum bonus for retired employees, costing about $60,000 total.
—Approved travel and training request for two probate clerks and the chief deputy.
—Approved catastrophic leave for a county employee.
—Announced a public hearing on redistricting before their next meeting Aug. 22, starting at 5:30 p.m.