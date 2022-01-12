Talladega County Commission appoints McWilliams as county EMA director

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission has named former Talladega Superspeedway vice president of operations Andrew McWilliams as the new director of the County Emergency Management Agency.
He succeeds Travis McGrady, who is retiring at the end of this month.
Although the vote was not on the commission’s agenda for their regular meeting Monday night, County Administrator Pat Lyle confirmed that McWilliams had been appointed to the job. The offices of county administrator, EMA director and county engineer are the only ones appointed directly by the commission.
During his interview in December, McWilliams told the commissioners that he was a Talladega County native and had lived in the area for his entire life except during his military service. In addition to working at the track and serving in the military, he said he had also owned a construction business, taught classes for law enforcement and coached football and Talladega and Anniston High Schools. But the bulk of his professional career was at the track, “where I started out working for $8 an hour and worked my way to vice president of operations.”
As for his interest in the EMA job, McWilliams told the commissioners that he saw it as “a great opportunity to serve the county, a way to give back to all the people who helped me.”
He said he had worked with most all of the county’s first responders at the track and had developed good relationships with them as well.
“I have the knowledge and I know all the people who will determine our success,” he said. “There are lots of parallels with this job and the track, with planning and responses to situations. There is a set of emergency action plans in place now, and I was involved in writing all of them, some in their entirety. I also know how to manage a budget, an administration and people, and prepare for what is coming.”
His work at the track has also prepared him for everything from organizing thousands of people spread over a fairly large area to making death notifications.
If hired, he said he planned to “pick up where Travis McGrady left off. Things seem to be running smoothly now, and if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. There’s nothing wrong with new ideas, but I don’t want it to be about change for change’s sake, either.”
Currently EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler and former Alabama State Trooper Barry McBurnett were the other two finalists for the job.
Also Monday night, the commission:
—Approved the Local Roads Safety Initiative Project Agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation, which includes raised pavement markers, rumble strips and stop bars on County Road 207 from Grist Mill Road to I-20; Grist Mill Road from Childersburg to Alabama 21; Stockdale Road from Alabama 77 to Alabama 21; Logan Martin Dam Road from the St. Clair County Line to Renfroe Road; Berney Station Road from Whiting Road to Alabama 77; Priebs Mill Road from Jenifer Road to I-20; Old Sylacauga Highway from U.S. 280 to Childersburg City Limits; Odens Mill Road from Old Fayetteville Road to US 280; Goodwater Highway from Sylacauga to Clay County and Ironaton Road fromIronaton Cut-Off to Twin Churches Road.
—Approved the Rebuild Alabama Annual Report from last year, which includes work on Stemley Road, Berney Station Road, Odens Mill Road, Ironaton Road and Goodwater Highway.