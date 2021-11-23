Talladega County Commission announces meeting to discuss redistricting

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission announced during their regular meeting Monday night that they will hold a special called meeting Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. to meet with a consultant regarding redistricting.
The meeting is open to the public, and will take place either in the conference room upstairs at the courthouse or in the commissioners courtroom, depending on how many people are present.
The commission will be meeting with Louis Hines from Alabama State University to discuss the redistricting process in light of the 2020 census. The commission had previously approved a contract with ASU for this purpose.
There are not any major redistricting changes expected. The population of Talladega County grew slightly since the 2010 census, from 82,291 to 82,353.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Renewed an agreement with Mobile Communications of America for Emergency Management Agency Warning System maintenance. The annual contract is for $56,500.
—Approved the annual contract with G Squared for aerial mapping of the county. This year’s contract will cover the southern third of the county.
—Approved a request from the revenue office to hire a property appraiser over step one on the pay scale; the appraiser is already certified and has 12 years experience, according to County Administrator Pat Lyle.
—Approved the holiday schedule for 2022.
—Heard Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham pass on compliments from constituents regarding improved trash pickup.
—Announced that county offices will be closed November 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
—Discussed, but did not make a final decision on, holding a second regular meeting for the month of December.