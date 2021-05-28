Talladega County Commission announces community cleanup events

The Talladega County Commission announced three community cleanup events in coming weeks during Monday’s regular meeting.
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh will have a cleanup in the Odena community Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S.C. Bolton Community Center on Pine Drive Road.
Commissioner Phillip Morris will host an event in his district June 12, also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Old Rockhouse Road and Goodwater Highway, and Commissioner Tony Haynes will have one June 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stemley Volunteer Fire Department on Rock Church Road.
All area residents are encouraged to participate.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Announced that county offices would be closed for Memorial Day May 31.
—Announced that masks are no longer required in county buildings, but social distancing and other safety measures are still encouraged.
—Entered into a consulting agreement with IVM Solutions, doing business as Roadside Inc., to provide vegetation control for county rights of way for the next year.
—Announced their next meeting for June 14, with a work session at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.