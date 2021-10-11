Talladega County Commission amend agreement with inmate telephone provider

The Talladega County Commission voted 3-0 Monday night to amend the inmate telecommunication agreement with Telmate/GTL based on new regulations from the Federal Communications Commission.
Commission Phillip Morris was not present.
According to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle, the amendment deals with the fees charged to jail inmates making collect calls to family and friends outside the jail.
“The fees for collect calls and the tablets available at the jail are all being adjusted downward,” she said. “So the amendment just reflects that.”
According to the FCC’s website, “the agency is working to rein in the excessive rates and egregious fees on phone calls paid by some of society’s most vulnerable people: families trying to stay in touch with loved ones serving time in jail or in prison.”
The rate caps apply only to interstate calls from prisons or jails. Local calls, long distance calls in state and international calls will not be impacted. The new rate caps for interstate calls are 21 cents a minute for debit or prepaid calling card calls, and 25 cents a minute for collect calls. The new fee schedule also includes taxes and fees, automated payment fees third party calls and calls using TTY.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Tabled approval of the minutes from the previous regular meeting.
—Approved the hiring of a corrections officer and a revenue clerk, the promotion of a certified sheriff’s deputy and accepted a resignation.
—Heard Commission Secretary Carol Phurrough announce that she would be retiring.
—Announced that the next commission meeting would be Oct. 25.