Talladega County Commission addresses staffing shortages in highway department

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission took steps Monday night to address a serious staffing shortage in the highway department.
Normally, the commission allows department heads to hire new employees, as long as those new employees come in at an entry level step. Some employees, particularly those with a great deal of experience or expertise from elsewhere, may be hired in at hire steps, but only if the commission approves it first.
Monday night, the commission voted unanimously to allow County Engineer Shannon Robbins to hire people into the road department at up to step 4 without having to get prior permission from the commission.
Robbins said Monday that the previous engineer had about 60 employees at his peak and 47 when he retired. Robbins said he currently has fewer than 30, and has been unable to hire anyone to fill some of those vacant positions. Qualified candidates would often withdraw at the last minute or would never show up for interviews. Increasing the starting salary might help, although it will not solve the problem.
Positions which require a commercial driver’s license have been particularly hard to fill, but even some unskilled positions can earn significantly more in the private sector.
The problem is not new and not limited only to the street department. County Administrator Pat Lyle pointed out that the commission had addressed a similar issue in reworking the pay scales for the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and some other departments that have become desperately understaffed.
While county jobs will have a hard time competing with those in the private sector on salary alone, the county does offer a particularly rich benefits package, including top flight retirement and insurance for employees.
Also Monday, the council:
—Heard a quarterly report from Keep Alabama Beautiful Talladega County. There were a 13 different area/community cleanup events during the first quarter of 2022, according to the report.
—Approved two minor amendments to the Neel Schaffer portion of the water project previously approved.
—Gave a proclamation for World Lupus Day and Lupus Month.
—Opened and tabled a bid for a surface treatment project. Only one bid was received.
—Approved conference requests for several employees.