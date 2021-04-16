Talladega County Commission accepts audit that reveals disarray under former revenue commissioner

The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday night to accept an audit of the County Revenue Office covering the tenure of former Revenue Commissioner John Allen, and to close out the investigation that began in December 2019, when Allen’s bond was revoked.
Commissioner Phillip Morris abstained, since he was not in office during the period.
The audit, conducted by AE Accounting and Consulting of Birmingham, covers calendar 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, many of the records for the period are in such disarray that the auditors were unable to reach many conclusions.
“One of the primary procedures discussed was to reconcile the Revenue Commission bank accounts with its internal financial books,” the report says. “However, after seeing the books and records available, it was clear that would not be possible. The Revenue Commissioner’s Office did not maintain internal book balances that could be reconciled to the bank account balances. Therefore, there would be no way to reconcile the bank account statement balances with the RCO’s internal book balances.”
Similarly, the report said the auditors attempted to compare cash collected versus cash deposited in the bank, but “the findings were incomplete. The comparison involved two pieces of information, first the cash collected by the RCO and second the cash to be deposited at Fist Bank of Alabama and Candence Bank. This was to be looked on at a division (property and license) level. While many bank accounts were segregated by property or license division, other bank accounts seemed to be a mix of both. The only way to see from the deposit slip which division the deposit (came from) was if there was a handwritten notation on the deposit slip itself noting what it was for. Some slips had no notation.”
Tracking down all of the deposits for the relevant period was further complicated by “multiple bank accounts being opened and closed during the time period reviewed. Since many employees who would be most familiar with the accounts are no longer with the RCO, there were delays in identifying and obtaining a list of all bank accounts.
Since reconciliations were not really an option, “we decided to compare transactions between the internal books to transactions per the actual bank records. This included reviewing individual checks per the internal check registers, deposit slips, bank statements, cancelled checks and other transactions. One of the goals was to see if there were discrepancies with the internal books compared to actual transactions through the bank records.”
The findings here were problematic, according to the audit report.
“The analysis showed there were multiple issues with the records that were available and overall accounting. A review of the check registers and bank statements showed numerous checks with the same check number, hundreds of handwritten checks (some without dates or check numbers) and checks issued per the check register that never cleared the bank.”
The report also cites intermingled transactions between the property and license divisions, bank accounts that were never tied into the county’s accounting software, duplicate check numbers and check numbers listed on the register that did not match the amount or payee shown on the check cleared through the bank. Some checks may have been voided but not recorded as being voided.
Regarding the checks that never cleared the bank, the report said the checks may have never actually been written or were not sent to the recipient, or were not cashed.
“There were numerous instances where check numbers per the internal books did not match up to the check number of the actual cleared check,” according to the report. “There were also instances where the same check number was used multiple times. This includes the same check number being used twice within the internal check register, and tracing that check number to the bank statement led to an unrelated check amount and payee.”
The report goes on to note, “The sheer quantity of handwritten checks noted was unusual and led to a deeper review of such checks. We obtained and reviewed handwritten cancelled checks from the banks and compared to the internal check registers. Handwritten checks should be an extremely rare occurrence."
Allen was appointed Talladega County Revenue Commissioner in 2018 following the resignation of Sally Flowers. Following a series of disagreements with the county commission over personnel issues, Allen said he believed he had the authority to determine when disbursements of public funds were made, and decided to send the county their money on a quarterly, rather than monthly basis.
In fact, the revenue commissioner does not have the discretion to withhold payment to another public agency, and the commission reported him to the state comptroller, who in turn reported him to his bonding agency. When his bond was revoked, he was no longer eligible to serve, although he did run for the office in 2020. He was defeated by Cindy Pennington, who holds the office currently.
Pennington was present at the meeting Monday night, and said that many of the issues listed in the report have been addressed.
“The accounting staff we have now has worked very hard to get things back in order,” she said. “The remittances to agencies, including the state, county, municipalities and schools, are all being made on time now.”
Also Monday, the commission:
—Transferred the ABC and business license to Levy Premium Food Service for concessions at the Talladega Superspeedway.
—Agreed to provide one of two vehicles surplussed by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office to the Sylacauga Police Department, to be outfitted for use by a K9 officer.
—Approved travel and training expenses for an employee in the probate office and two employees in the road department.
—Announced two litter clean-up efforts for April 17, one in Oak Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the other in the Lincoln/Munford area. For information on the Oak Grove cleanup, please call Mayor Tony White; for information on the Munford/Lincoln effort, contact Andy Cowan at 256-310-4892.
—Announced litter cleanups in Odena, Sylacauga, Sycamore and Walco on April 24. The first two will be from 8 a.m. to noon, the other two from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.